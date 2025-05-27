Apex Ecotech Limited Reports a Strong 331.85% HoH Surge in EBITDA, Reaching Rs897.78 Lakhs in H2 FY25

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Apex Ecotech Limited, one of the leading providers of integrated water and wastewater treatment solutions, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 & FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

H2 FY25

* Revenue: Rs4,925.44 Lakhs

* EBITDA: Rs897.78 Lakhs

* EBITDA Margin: 18.23%

* PAT: Rs700.83 Lakhs

* PAT Margin: 14.23%

* EPS: Rs6.31

FY25 (Full Year)

* Revenue: Rs7,095.53 Lakhs

* EBITDA: Rs1,105.67 Lakhs

* PAT: Rs856.08 Lakhs

* PAT Margin: 12.07%

* EPS: Rs7.91

Strategic & Operational Highlights

* Technological Edge: Successfully deployed advanced systems such as Electrocoagulation, Membrane Bioreactors (MBR), Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR), and Electrodialysis Reversal (EDR) to treat complex effluents across sectors.

* Turnkey Project Expertise: Delivered integrated Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems, effluent treatment plants (ETPs), and sewage treatment plants (STPs) across 14+ industries.

* Global Recognition: Recipient of the 'Global Ecological Transformation Award' in China from Veolia Water Technologies & MBR Champions Award from Suez Water Technologies.

* Growing International Presence: Expanded footprint beyond India to Bangladesh, Vietnam, and other strategic regions.

* In-House Strength: Backed by skilled professionals and a leadership team with over 120 years of cumulative experience.

Reflecting on the company's achievements in H2 FY25 & FY25, Mr. Anuj Dosajh, Chairman & Managing Director of Apex Ecotech Limited, "FY25 has been a landmark year for Apex Ecotech Limited, marked by sustained revenue growth, operational excellence, with cutting-edge Zero Liquid Discharge and water recycling systems. Our in-house engineering strength, combined with advanced technologies, has positioned us to meet India's and the world's growing water sustainability challenges.

In H2 FY25, Apex Ecotech Limited delivered exceptional growth compared to H1 FY25, with revenue from core operations surging 126.97% to Rs4,925.44 lakhs. The company's EBITDA increased by 331.85% to Rs897.78 lakhs, with the EBITDA margin expanding significantly to 18.23%, reflecting improved operational efficiency. Profit after tax also rose 351.42% to Rs700.83 lakhs, with the PAT margin strengthening to 14.23%.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations grew 33.67% year-on-year to Rs7,095.53 lakhs. The company's EBITDA climbed 24.50% to Rs1,105.67 lakhs, while profit after tax increased 29.11% to Rs856.08 lakhs, underscoring our focus on operational efficiency, innovation, and consistent value creation.

The Company had a robust order book of over approx Rs119 crores in Financial Year 2024-25 and execution of 250+ turnkey water and wastewater projects till date which affirms our industry leadership and trusted client relationships. We remain committed to delivering efficient, low-carbon-footprint that enable industrial clients to conserve water, reduce discharge, and meet stringent environmental compliance.

We aim to further capitalize on the global momentum toward environmental compliance and water reuse. By partnering with leading global OEMs like Veolia and DuPont, and leveraging a proven execution model, the company is well-positioned to scale its operations and enhance its impact on sustainable water management."

About Apex Ecotech Limited

Apex Ecotech Limited, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, is one of the leading providers of comprehensive engineering solutions in the water and wastewater treatment sector. Backed by a team of seasoned professionals, the company specializes in turnkey projects involving water and effluent treatment plants, membrane recycling systems, evaporators, and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technologies tailored for diverse industrial applications.

With a strong focus on sustainability, Apex Ecotech Limited is committed to delivering energy-efficient, low-carbon-footprint solutions that address pressing global challenges such as water scarcity. The company leverages innovative practices in water recycling, reuse, and conservation to promote responsible resource management.

Beyond its technological capabilities, Apex Ecotech Limited partners closely with industries and communities to develop customized solutions that elevate water stewardship practices. Through its integrated approach, the company is contributing to a future where water is managed wisely and sustainably for the environment and for future generations.

Apex Ecotech Limited was successfully listed on NSE Emerge on December 04, 2024.

