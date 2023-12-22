ArivuPro Academy joins hands with The Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) to become their learning partner in South India

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22: ArivuPro Academy, a leading Ed-tech institution that specializes in providing comprehensive tutoring services for a wide range of professional courses in the field of commerce and accounting, recently joined hands with the esteemed Financial Planning Standards Board to offer comprehensive certification course to aspirants across South India. As a learning partner, Arivupro (www.arivupro.com) will be offering 4 certificate courses to students across the Southern states of India, helping them build a strong career in the field, in addition to pursuing a career in CA and CS, among other streams. ArivuPro, known for its student-centric approach, aims to leverage this partnership with FPSB, to create a stronger talent pool of finance professionals, who will play in crucial role in not only helping clients manage wealth but also contributing to the nation-building process.

Currently, India is on an aggressive growth path, with a vision to become a global economy and reach the 5 trillion mark. Under such circumstances, there is an urgent need for well-qualified Finance professionals, who can help businesses and individuals manage their balance sheets, make profits, and build a nation! And along with Bankers and CA's, India also needs a lot a qualified financial planners and certified wealth managers. However, this number is very small. As per a recent interview, Krishna Mishra, CEO, FPSB India, as of 2022, India had a total of 2, 517 Certified Financial Planners, compared to 2,13,002 globally. This needs to change, and fast!

Speaking about the association with FPSB, Arjun V, Founder and CEO, ArivuPro Academy, said, "Our vision is to nurture and empower aspiring commerce students and finance professionals with a specialized, high-quality education that transcends geographical boundaries. And our latest collaboration with the FPSB as their learning partner is a significant step in the direction of building and fostering a community of learners. Given the country's current economic growth, India is set to have a lot of HNI's in the near future, translating into a lucrative career opportunity for those pursuing the Certified Financial Planner course. Through our association with FPSB, we aim to offer existing CA students and aspiring finance professionals an opportunity to leverage the potential of Financial Planning as a Career, especially across the Southern States. We are excited about the future with FPSB, where ArivuPro will continue to lead the way in specialized commerce education and make a global impact."

Driven by its commitment to providing specialized education for commerce students, ArivuPro currently offers tutoring and guidance for aspirants looking to clear Chartered Accountants Accountancy (CAs), CS, ACCA, CIMA (UK), CMA (US), and CPA (US) examinations. ArivuPro's multi-faceted approach to education seamlessly combines online and offline learning, ensuring accessibility, convenience, and the highest standards of quality for over 1,200 students across Bangalore and Chennai, and 1000 students through college tie-ups. Further, through its robust online platform, ArivuPro (www.arivupro.com) also helps over 1,000 students hailing from various corners of the country, collectively impacting over 3000 students, and helping them achieve their career goals.

Speaking about the collaboration, Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India, said "We are excited to welcome ArivuPro as a valued learning partner in our growth journey in India. Currently, a course for certificate in Financial planning costs about 1.5Lakhs and takes about 12 to 18 months. However, once a candidate clears it successfully, they can easily earn 10 to 15 Lakhs annually! Currently, Financial Planning is a purely push concept but that is changing fast, with an increasing number of people becoming aware about the urgent need to plan for their future, amidst the volatile global socio-economic environment. People are also waking up to the need of financial literacy and understanding the value of working with a certified financial planner who can guide them to not only plan but also manage their wealth, given the volatile socio-economic global conditions. With ArivuPro, we aim to build a team of trusted finance professionals who can meet this need while also fuelling the growth of the nation."

Currently, operational in Bangalore and Chennai, ArivuPro aims to expand its physical presence into key southern regions in the near future, including Coimbatore, Kochi, Mangalore, Hyderabad, and Goa and broaden its digital footprint in Northern India, aiming to make quality education more accessible. In terms of global reach, ArivuPro aims to establish international branches in the next two years, making ArivuPro's unparalleled educational experience accessible to a global audience.

In addition to the above, ArivuPro also has a dedicated finance learning app that enables students to access high-quality education tailored to their specific needs. This app is a one-stop solution for commerce students, offering comprehensive course materials, recorded video lectures, self-paced learning, 1.5X speed mode, in-app exams, mock tests with peer ranking, SWOT Analysis, last-week revisions, and 24/7 app support.

In recognition of their commitment to excellence in specialized commerce education, ArivuPro has received prestigious accolades, including the distinction of being an ACCA Gold member and an ACCA CBE Affiliate, affirming their adherence to the highest educational standards set by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

For more information, please log on to www.arivupro.com

ArivuPro Academy, founded in 2015, is a leading Ed-tech institution with a strong presence in both Bengaluru and Chennai, and offers a multi-faceted educational experience designed to meet the diverse needs of today's learners. Committed to excellence in education, ArivuPro specializes in providing comprehensive tutoring services for a wide range of professional courses in the field of commerce and accounting, including Chartered Accountancy (CAs), CS, ACCA, CIMA (UK), CMA (US), and CPA (US). However, what truly distinguishes ArivuPro is its commitment to going beyond mere course delivery. Understanding that the pathway to mastery is not solely dictated by content consumption, ArivuPro integrates personalized mentorship into its educational framework. Also recognizing the increasing demand for flexible, self-paced learning options, the academy provides a wide range of on-demand courses that allow students to tailor their educational journey according to their individual schedules and learning preferences.

ArivuPro's dedicated faculty members are industry specialists who bring a wealth of practical experience and up-to-date knowledge to the table, thereby ensuring that the learning experience remains closely aligned with real-world applications. ArivuPro also places a strong emphasis on one-on-one counselling, recognizing that each student has unique needs, aspirations, and challenges. These specialized counselling sessions aim to provide personalized guidance and support, helping students not only to achieve their academic and career objectives but also to navigate any obstacles they may encounter along the way. The academy's multi-tiered support system further extends to constant performance monitoring and feedback, thereby creating a dynamic and responsive learning environment that is adaptable to the needs of each student.

In addition to the above, with the aim to cater to the linguistic diversity of the nation, ArivuPro has launched the Gyaan Pro Academy, a dedicated Hindi Channel offering top-notch educational content at highly subsidized rates. They have rolled out YouTube channels in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu, ensuring quality education is accessible in the language students are most comfortable with.

With a vision to revolutionize commerce education and a mission to be the ultimate destination for commerce professionals, ArivuPro has emerged as a trusted partner in shaping the careers of aspiring professionals. Their core values revolve around a commitment to providing quality education and unwavering support to students.

ArivuPro has also forged partnerships with esteemed institutions across India to offer integrated courses, providing students with a holistic learning experience. To know more, visit www.arivupro.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor