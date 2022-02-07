Around 6.17 crore ITRs filed in current fiscal so far
Around 6.17 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and about 19 lakh major Tax Audit Reports (TARs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on 6 February 2022, the Union Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
Out of 6.17 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 48 per cent of these are ITR-1 (2.97 crore), 9 per cent is ITR-2 (56 lakh), 13 per cent is ITR-3 (81.6 lakh), 27 per cent are ITR-4 (1.65 crore), ITR-5 (10.9 lakh), ITR-6 (4.84 lakh) and ITR-7 (1.32 lakh).
Over 1.73 lakh Form 3CA-3CD and 15.62 lakh Form 3CB-3CD have been filed in the financial year 2021-22. More than 1.61 lakh other Tax Audit Reports (Form 10B, 29B, 29C, 3CEB, 10CCB, 10 BB) have been filed till 6 February 2022.
"All taxpayers/tax professionals who are yet to file their Tax Audit Reports or Income Tax Returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their TARs/Returns immediately to avoid the last-minute rush," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
