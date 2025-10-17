ART THAT TOOK A BILLION YEARS TO CREATE De Beers honours nature's artistry in crafting diamonds

VMPL

London [UK], October 17: This week, De Beers Group curated an exclusive experience in London for a select group of guests, crafted to deepen their appreciation for natural diamonds as works of art formed by nature, treasured for their rarity, authenticity and timeless connection to the Earth. Conceived as a journey of origin and artistry, the initiative reflected De Beers' commitment to enlighten and inspire audiences to see natural diamonds not merely as symbols of beauty, but as masterpieces of nature shaped over billions of years beneath the Earth's surface.

To witness this celebration of creativity and craftsmanship, De Beers brought together India's leading style and art connoisseurs including prolific author Twinkle Khanna, acclaimed filmstar Ananya Panday, sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar, philanthropist & entrepreneur Sara Tendulkar and visionary film director & producer Karan Johar, Dubai based entrepreneur and media personality Rosemin Madhavji among many others, each known for their refined aesthetic and appreciation of art, design and storytelling.

The journey unfolded across two remarkable experiences - an exclusive Diamond Masterclass at the De Beers Headquarters, followed by the brand's debut at the art fair, Frieze Masters 2025, with "Voyage Through the Diamond Realm" installation.

At the Diamond Masterclass, guests were guided through the artistry and science that define natural diamonds, from exploring rough diamond sorting, unique shapes, colors and characteristics that define natural diamonds to the ombre presentation of polished exceptional diamonds. The session offered a rare, tactile experience, revealing how nature is the greatest craftsman whose creativity manifests in every facet and hue. The Masterclass underscored how each diamond's evolution is a work of art in itself, unfolding from raw material to radiant perfection.

Speaking on the experience, Ananya Panday said, "This experience made me view natural diamonds in a whole different light. Holding the rough diamonds up close was surreal especially the 32ct worth $2 Million. It made me realise that nature is the true artist creating beauty over billions of years which is truly authentic & valuable. Now every time I wear a diamond, I will be reminded of its journey deep within the Earth from stardust to sparkle."

Known for her trademark wit and reflective charm, Twinkle Khanna described the experience as both grounding and awe-inspiring. "It's fascinating," she said, "how something forged quietly in the depths of the Earth can emerge as a symbol of light, strength, and beauty. Nature clearly doesn't need an editor it tells the best stories and diamonds are among its most eloquent lines."

At Frieze, "Voyage Through the Diamond Realm" invited visitors on a poetic journey tracing diamonds from their celestial origins to their earthly discovery. The installation featured natural diamonds celebrated for their rare hues and individuality, brought to life through immersive visuals, evocative soundscapes and storytelling that highlighted the enduring beauty of every gem.

Shweta Harit, Global SVP, De Beers Group said, "At De Beers, we've always viewed natural diamonds as nature's finest works of art. Over two days in London, we invited India's leading style and art connoisseurs to explore their timeless beauty through an immersive masterclass tracing their journey from stardust to brilliance. At Frieze Masters, our installation "Voyage Through the Diamond Realm" brought this cosmic story to life, uniting the worlds of art and natural diamonds in a captivating experience. Because when art meets nature, brilliance finds its true form."

Reflecting on the experience, Karan Johar, shared "It was unlike anything I've seen before. Surrounded by art and the authentic beauty of natural diamonds, I felt how deeply connected we are to the Earth's creativity. Every diamond held a story waiting to be told."

More than a visit, this journey was a meditation on eternity a reminder that light, pressure, and patience can create something everlasting. In an age of the ephemeral, De Beers reminded the world that some masterpieces are written not by artists, but by the Earth itself.

