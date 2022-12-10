Artwork Flow to Talk AI and Automation at Marketing Conclave

Artwork Flow, Bizongo's proprietary platform, today announced its role as a Silver Partner at the 18th Marketing Conclave. The Artwork Flow team will also be showcasing the platform at the event, where visitors can get a firsthand look at its industry-leading creative collaboration and brand asset management capabilities.

"The digital marketing world is constantly evolving, opening up brand-building opportunities around every corner. We're excited to partner with and present at Marketing Conclave this year and believe it will prove to be a great opportunity to stay on the cutting edge of the industry, identify new trends, and gain the insights needed to take our business to the next level," says Ankit Tomar, Co-founder of Bizongo.

Tomar will also be moderating a panel discussion on Digital Brand Building 2.0: Leveraging AI and Automation for Success, where he aims to glean valuable knowledge, insights, and strategies from star speakers from companies such as GOQii, MyGlamm, and Sebamed.

Marketing Conclave participants can also see the Artwork Flow at the team's booth and talk about all things brand-building with the team's representatives. Additionally, visitors can:

- See how Artwork Flow helps with creative collaboration through flexible workflows.- Learn about its digital asset management functionality.- Check out its intuitive proofing tools that can proof assets of over 160+ file formats.

To learn more about how Artwork Flow can help users with brand governance, building workflows at scale, and managing assets, visit .

Artwork Flow is a SaaS platform by Bizongo for creative collaboration and brand asset management. It helps marketing and creative teams manage brand guidelines, work on creative assets, maintain correct versions, and proof for brand compliance - all from a single platform.

Bizongo is India's largest technology-driven platform for made-to-order B2B products. It is a unified platform that solves vendor financing and supply chain for B2B categories like packaging, textiles, raw materials, and more. Bizongo serves 600+ enterprise customers across a wide range of industries and provides digital solutions to leading brands like Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Tata Cliq, and Mondelez.

