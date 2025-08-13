Aryan Shuklla Drops First Track of his AI Driven Musical Universe 'KALYOOG - The Age Of Darkness'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Musician, composer, and lyricist Aryan Shuklla has recently dropped a new track 'Kalyoog - The Age of Darkness'. It's the first chapter in his visionary 'Symphony of Elements' album a cinematic and musical journey built around the five primal forces of the universe: Space, Fire, Earth, Water and Air.

Entirely AI-generated, Kalyoog is set in an original sci-fi universe inspired by epic franchises like the Marvel Universe, blending breath taking futuristic visuals with a thought-provoking narrative on the battle between man and machine. Based on the Space element, the video takes audiences into a dark yet spectacular world where humanity faces the rise of powerful, intelligent machines.

Aryan's next release, 'Shola', will continue the saga, exploring the fierce and consuming nature of the Fire element. The series will unfold like an interconnected cinematic universe, with each song acting as a chapter in the larger man vs. machine epic.

Watch 'Kalyoog - The Age of Darkness' -

www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRsmZ9104o0

Aryan Shuklla shares, "The Symphony of Elements album is my way of showing that music can be more than sound it can be a universe. Each element inspires a unique story and mood. Kalyoog is Space, Shola will be Fire, and the journey will continue until all five elements unite."

With over a decade in the Indian music industry and acclaimed releases on T-Series and Zee Music, Aryan Shuklla has consistently pushed creative boundaries. Now based in Dubai and running his own technology company, he merges cutting-edge innovation with musical storytelling making Kalyoog a pioneering work where AI is not just a tool, but a co-creator.

Aryan Shuklla is an Indian composer, singer, and lyricist with over 10 years in the music industry. He has collaborated with leading labels such as T-Series and Zee Music, and in his career has shared the screen with Bollywood actress Daisy Shah. His work has also earned recognition from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who praised and acknowledged one of Aryan's earlier songs on his social media handle. Now based in Dubai, Aryan runs his own technology company and continues to revolutionize music through AI-driven storytelling.

Follow Aryan Shuklla - www.instagram.com/aryanshuklla.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor