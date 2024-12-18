AS-IT-IS Nutrition launches latest campaign for ATOM range featuring Ravindra Jadeja

New Delhi [India], December 18:AS-IT-IS Nutrition, one of India's fastest-growing sports nutrition brands, has unveiled its latest campaign for the ATOM range of products, featuring Ravindra Jadeja, the world's best all-rounder. The campaign, centered around the inspiring theme “Legends paida nahi hote, mehnat se banaye jaate hain”, celebrates relentless effort and perseverance as the pathway to greatness. The ATOM range by AS-IT-IS Nutrition is designed to meet the demands of high-performing athletes and fitness enthusiasts, offering products that combine authenticity with cutting-edge innovation.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition, currently India's 3rd largest sports nutrition player, is on a strong growth trajectory. The brand is expected to close 2025 with Rs. 300 crore GMV, and with its consistent efforts in delivering quality, is poised to achieve Rs. 1,000 crore GMV in the next 3-4 years.

Expressing his pride in associating with the brand, Ravindra Jadeja said, “I believe greatness comes from consistent hard work, discipline, and never giving up on your dreams. AS-IT-IS Nutrition shares the same passion for excellence, and their ATOM range reflects that commitment. I am proud to be part of this campaign, encouraging everyone to strive for their best.”

Speaking on the brand's growth, Arvind Jain, Co-Founder, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, said, “Our journey from being a homegrown brand to becoming India's 3rd largest sports nutrition player reflects our commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation. Collaborating with Ravindra Jadeja for the ATOM range adds another feather to our cap as we inspire a nation to aim higher and achieve more.”

Himmath Jain, Co-Founder, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, shared, “AS-IT-IS Nutrition has always believed in empowering athletes and fitness enthusiasts with superior products. The ATOM range embodies our commitment to excellence, just as Ravindra Jadeja epitomizes the spirit of hard work and perseverance. With the incredible response to our products, we're confident in achieving our vision of Rs. 1,000 crore GMV in the near future.”

Pawan Jain, Director, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, added, “Our growth journey is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us. With the ATOM range and this powerful campaign, we aim to inspire not just fitness enthusiasts but anyone striving for greatness. Ravindra Jadeja's association reinforces our belief that consistent effort and high standards lead to extraordinary achievements.”

