Ashwinder R Singh's New Book Gets Thumbs Up from Top CEOs

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 13: Ashwinder R Singh, renowned author and real estate expert, has once again captivated industry professionals with his latest release, "Master Residential Real Estate", a guide for homebuyers and real estate enthusiasts. This comprehensive guidebook equips homebuyers and industry experts with the knowledge and strategies to successfully navigate the dynamic real estate market.

The highly anticipated second book from Ashwinder R. Singh has already made waves in the market, garnering praise from top corporate executives in the Real Estate, Technology, Entertainment, Consulting, and FMCG sectors and aspiring real estate professionals and MBA students.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravanakara Limited, a prominent real estate developer, recognises the success of Singh's previous book and expresses confidence in the popularity of his latest release. Puravankara states, "Ashwinder's first book was a huge success, and this second one is sure to be even more popular. The book provides immense practical knowledge and tips, especially for working real estate professionals and students."

Kulmeet Bawa, President and Managing Director of SAP India subcontinent, shares his enthusiasm for Ashwinder's real estate book, describing it as an invaluable resource. Bawa remarks, "I am extremely impressed by Ashwinder's real estate book. It showcases his profound industry knowledge and captivating writing style. This book is a must-read for all real estate investors, and I wholeheartedly endorse it for its practical guidance, unwavering commitment to ethical practices, and its special focus on the role of technology in the residential sector."

Neeraj Bansal, Co-Head and COO, India Global, Big Four, applauds Singh's remarkable achievement, acknowledging the positive impact his second book will have on the real estate community. Bansal states, "I applaud Ashwinder on this remarkable achievement and impressed with his second book's positive impact on the real estate community. I congratulate him for the transformation he is bringing to the industry."

Amarjit Singh Batra, Managing Director-India, and GM - SAMEA (South Asia, Middle East and Africa), appreciated the book stating, "As a homebuyer myself, I am thrilled to express my sincere admiration for Ashwinder's real estate book, which I wholeheartedly endorse. The book will undoubtedly enrich every- one's journey, equipping them with the insights and confidence to make informed decisions in their quest for the perfect home."

Ashwani Awasthi, Managing Director RICS - South Asia, recognises the expertise displayed throughout "Master Residential Real Estate," emphasising its value to aspiring real estate students. Awasthi remarks, "Ashwinder's expertise shines through every page, making his second book, 'Master Residential Real Estate,' an essential tool for aspiring professionals in the field. Congratulations on this remarkable achievement!"

Dr. R S Sodhi, Ex Managing Director of GCMMMF LTD. (AMUL, 2010-2022) and current President of the Indian Dairy Association, share his perspective on the book. "As a keen observer of the real estate industry, I highly recommend Ashwinder's real estate book," he states. "It provides practical insights into understanding RERA, making it accessible for laymen and professionals outside the real estate industry. The book's incredible knowledge and clarity help navigate the complexities of real estate regulations easily."

"Through his groundbreaking book, Ashwinder has addressed a significant need in the market. We can see his operating excellence and rich experience reflected in the book 'Master Residential Real Estate'. This is truly an indispensable guide for all those seeking success in the residential sector," said Ramesh Nair, CEO India & MD- Market Development, Asia at Colliers, appreciating the book.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor