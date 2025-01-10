Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Amrit Bharat coach facilities in Chennai, says taking forward PM's vision

New Delhi, Jan 10 Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday visited the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to inspect Amrit Bharat coach facilities.

After the inspection, he told IANS that the Amrit Bharat Train has been specially designed to cater to the middle and lower-income groups.

"Version 2 Amrit Bharat has been designed based on the experience of the train launched by the Prime Minister last year, which has many new features. You must have seen the couplers, and the pantry car, the design of both of them has been completely changed. The design of the air window has also been completely changed. The entire focus has been placed on the poor families and the middle class."

He said he was very happy to see this Amrit Bharat version 2.0. "Many improvements are done in Amrit Bharat 2.O. 12 major changes have been made...Amrit Bharat trains are for low-income and middle-class families...These will provide very affordable service and a very high-quality travelling experience," the Minister said.

The Minister went around the plant and inspected Vande Bharat rakes, Amrit Bharat train coaches and Vistadome dining car. He also interacted with the staff and the workers at the plant.

Minister Vaishnaw said the Amrit Bharat train has been made for ordinary citizens. The general coach has the same facilities as any premium coach.

He said, "The train has been made with the sense of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. You will see several new features, like the quality of seats and fans, charging points, lumbar support in chairs and newly designed toilets. Improvements are being continuously made in Vande Bharat trains also."

The Union Minister said, "Many improvements have been made to Vistadome coaches like adding a dining car to it. This has been done for the tourists. Passengers can have dinner while looking at the panoramic views. In future, this new coach will be used in Jammu and Kashmir."

Minister Vaishnaw said that 10,000 locomotives are being installed with 'KAVACH' and 15,000 km of trackside fittings are being done. Cameras are also being installed in front of locomotives.

The Amrit Bharat train will feature general and sleeper coaches to ensure affordability for passengers while maintaining facilities similar to the premium Vande Bharat Express. The fare of the Amrit Bharat will be lower than that of the Vande Bharat, but the amenities will remain comparable,” the Ministry of Railways has stated earlier.

The first Amrit Bharat Train was launched on December 30, 2023, to provide cheaper non-AC services. The trains feature LHB sleeper class, general class, and SLR coaches. They are pulled by a locomotive customised with an orange and black paint scheme and fitted with a nose cone. Operating on a push-pull method, these trains have locomotives at both ends, allowing up to 130 kmph of speed.

