Asiania Logistika Officially Launches in India: Aims to Redefine India-Russia-China Trade Logistics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Asiania Logistika, an international multimodal logistics provider with more than two decades of freight experience, announced its official entry in the Indian market. Founded by Tatyana Kulyabina and currently being led by Director Sergei Poliakov globally, Asiania Logistika aims to bring its expertise in cross-border logistics to support Indian manufacturers, importers, and exporters. Their entry into the Indian market is well-timed because of the rapidly growing trade flows between the three countries in the recent years.

In India, Managing Director Ajay Choudhary, will lead the company's local operations. He is an international logistics professional with a long experience in the global freight, customs compliance, and cross-border trade sectors. The initial goal of Asiania Logistika is to solve some of the biggest challenges faced by the corridor, like unpredictable freight costs, complex customs procedures, volatile transit duration, delayed documentation, and limited visibility across long routes. The company's biggest asset is its fully-equipped teams and operational presence in the three countries, integrating seamless door-to-door logistics through sea freight (FCL/LCL), air freight, inland transport, multimodal transport, and last-mile delivery.

Strengthening a High-Growth Trade Sector

Over the years, India and Russia have seen significant trade growth, particularly in pharmaceutical, engineering goods, machinery, textiles, chemicals, agro commodities, and metals. Russia's exports to India, including coal, fertilisers, minerals, industrial machinery, and wood products, have been expanding at a strong rate.

At the same time, China continues to be one of India's biggest trade partners across automotive components, electronics, consumer goods, and industrial machinery. The company is planning to leverage the multimodal routes through International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as well to optimize its transit time and cost.

Speaking about the launch, Founder Tatyana Kulyabina said that "Asiania Logistika is entering India at an important time when India-Russia-China corridor needs transparent, reliable, and professionally managed logistics partner."

"We have built this company on a vision of connecting businesses across borders through trust, efficiency and operational excellence," he added.

What Comes Next for India?

One of the biggest tasks that Asiania Logistika is going to undertake in the next 12 to 18 months is to scale its presence among major Indian trade hubs, onboard exporters from priority industries, and strengthen its air and sea freight capacity. At this time, the company already boasts of partnerships across major logistics gateways including Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Chennai, and Kandla ports. It also has a strong presence at Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai airprots.

"Our goal is to build a future-ready logistics ecosystem in India, with strong compliance, clear documentation processes and complete price transparency. With our own teams in Russia and China, we offer total shipment control from the factory gate to the destination" said Director Sergei Poliakov.

Ensuring Transparent Pricing and Shipment Control

One of the things that sets Asiania Logistika apart is its all-inclusive and transparent pricing model. This helps the clients in understanding every milestone of the delivery and the upfront cost. The company also has experienced customs teams across all the three countries which helps in simplifying cross-border regulatory processes. To bring higher efficiency, Asiania Logistika is also prioritising digital adoption, including real-time tracking, milestone visibility, digital documentation and transparent cost breakdowns.

Ajay Choudhary, Director - India, spoke about the advantage of having a strong customs team and shared that "many Indian companies struggle with compliance and transit complexities in Russia and China. This is where Asiania Logistika's on-ground teams, multilingual support, and direct partnerships with shipping lines and ports allows us to provide a smooth, reliable, and predicable logistics experience to our clients."

He added that their goal is to ensure that Indian exporters and importers enjoy the same reliability as they plan to expand into these markets with no worry about facing logistical bottlenecks. "Our launch in India is not just about expansion, but it is a commitment to rewriting how cross-border trade happens between India, Russia, and China," he added.

Adding a New Chapter in India's Export Growth Story

By targeting key sectors where demand for Indian products is rising, Asiania Logistika aims to become a key player and an enabler in India's export growth story. The company continues to be industry-agnostic and aims to support all businesses, irrespective of their size. As India emerges as a global manufacturing hub, Asiania Logistika wants to be an active trusted partner in enabling cost-efficient, faster, and compliant trade across the India-Russia-China trade route.

Asiania Logistika: Company Profile

Asiania Logistika is a global freight forwarding and multimodal logistics company that specializes in the India-Russia-China trade corridor. It was founded by Tatyana Kulyabina and is being led by Director Sergei Poliakov. The company has more than 20 years of global logistics experience in delivering seamless air, sea, multimodal, customs clearance, documentation and door-to-door logistics solutions. With operational teams in India, Russia and China, Asiania Logistika brings together global presence and regional expertise to offer transparent pricing, clear visibility and reliable end-to-end shipment control. The company's core vision is to become the most trusted logistics partner between India, Russia, and China ensuring faster, simpler and more affordable global trade.

