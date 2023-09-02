AU Small Finance Bank Fixed Deposits Now Available on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) to provide an avenue for booking AU Fixed Deposits (FDs) online. Individuals now have the opportunity to earn interest rates of up to 8.50% per annum through AU Fixed Deposits. The same is available for senior citizens on FD tenor of 24 months 1 day to 36 months.

AU Small Finance Bank recently implemented an upward revision of its fixed deposit interest rates, which were made effective for FDs booked from August 16, 2023. Individuals can seamlessly leverage the updated interest rates while having complete peace of mind regarding the security of their funds.

In addition to facilitating the growth of one's savings, shielded from market fluctuations, an AU Fixed Deposit can also provide the following benefits:

- Minimum investment starting from Rs. 1,000

- Flexibility to receive interest income monthly, quarterly, or cumulatively

- Zero-risk investment with insurance coverage of up to Rs. 5 Lakhs by the DICGC

- Availability of overdraft facility against fixed deposits

- Easy auto-renewal and nomination facilities

- Tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years

- Premature or partial withdrawal of FDs

While booking AU Fixed Deposits on Bajaj Markets, individuals can enjoy the following benefits:

- Simple online application

- Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria

- Quick processing

Individuals have the convenience of booking an AU Fixed Deposit through the Bajaj Markets app or website. Furthermore, they can explore a range of investment avenues, including NPS, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), US Stocks, Mutual Funds, and more, all within the same platform.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor