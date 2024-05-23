Auric Metal and PVD Solution Expands across Asia with its Largest PVD Coating Machine Chamber

New Delhi (India), May 23: Auric Metal & PVD Solution, a leading provider of premium PVD Coated products and services, is proud to announce its expansion into the Asian market with the largest chamber size of PVD Coating Machine, measuring an impressive 15ft by 7ft, that allows to handle large-scale projects with ease and precision, ensuring exceptional results every time.

PVD Coating Service Market size was valued at USD 2,996.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5,147.4 Million by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030. Moreover, the Asian region is experiencing significant growth in its PVD Coating Service Market due to the increasing demand for high-performance coatings in the automotive, aerospace, and medical industries.

With its state-of-the-art machinery and commitment to customer satisfaction, Auric Metal is poised to make a significant impact in this market with its top-notch PVD Coating solutions catering to various industries and applications.

“Our expertise and consistency to quality, reliability, and meticulous attention to detail set us apart,” said Founders of Auric Metal & PVD Solution. “We are thrilled to bring our innovative and highly preferred PVD Coating solutions to valuable customers across Asia, which are tailored to meet their unique needs and requirements.”

In addition to its cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art equipment, Auric Metal takes great pride in being the dominant V-Grooved PVD Coated Profiles Manufacturer. The company offers a wide range of PVD Coated SS Profiles that are not only durable but also aesthetically pleasing, enhancing unparalleled functionality and visual appeal in various applications, from architectural installations to furniture manufacturing.

Furthermore, Auric's PVD Coated Sheets are acclaimed for their high quality and stunning finishes, making them a highly sought-after choice for elevator cabins, wall cladding, ceiling panels, and decorative screens.

Embracing the art of fabrication empowers the company to bring forth bespoke PVD Coated Furniture that embodies the perfect blend of elegance and strength. Their steadfast commitment to perfection guarantees that the final product exudes superior excellence and craftsmanship.

With over 15 years of industry experience, Auric Metal & PVD Solution, founded by Ankit Gupta, Priyank Bahre, Samandar Patel, and Arun Patel, has established itself as one of India’s premier providers of PVD coating solutions, renowned for its excellence and innovation. Auric's advanced technology, coupled with its expertise and unwavering dedication to quality, delivers highly durable PVD Coated Sheets, SS Profiles, and Furniture besides providing exceptional PVD Coating, making them the preferred one-stop destination for suppliers, interior designers, re-sellers, traders, white-labeling partners, and individuals alike.

