Aurum PropTech Approves the Acquisition of 100% Stake in PropTiger

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Aurum PropTech Limited ('Aurum') has approved a binding agreement with REA India to invest in PropTiger's business through an all-stock, strategic equity swap.

* REA India will be allotted 4,242,537 equity shares of Aurum through a preferential allotment, becoming a strategic shareholder

* REA India will transfer control of PropTiger's business, including its technology, teams, client relationships and intellectual property to Aurum

* The acquisition marks a major step forward in Aurum's vision to build a seamless, full-stack PropTech ecosystem, now strengthened by a 350+ member team specializing in residential primary sales brokerage

* PropTiger recorded a 23% CAGR over FY22-FY24, with FY24 revenue at INR 955 million

* PropTiger deepens the synergies across Aurum's ecosystem, complementing Nestaway, Sell.Do, and Aurum Analytica

* Aurum has appointed Mr. Prakash Tejwani as the Chief Executive Officer and will elevate Mr. Sridhar Srinivasan as the Chief Business Officer at PropTiger over the next 12 to 18 months.

Speaking about the acquisition, Mr. Ashish Deora, Founder & CEO, Aurum Ventures, said, "Our conviction in this acquisition stems from a shared vision with REA India to digitize the consumer's real estate journey. This reinforces Aurum's dominance across the total addressable market (TAM) for residential real estate distribution in India, estimated at INR 38,000 crores in annual expenditure across lead generation, sales automation and transaction management."

REA India Chief Executive Officer, Praveen Sharma, commented, "We believe aligning PropTiger with Aurum will set the stage for its long-term growth. This agreement is a decisive step in further sharpening our focus on our Housing.com business and its leading digital experiences while unlocking greater potential for PropTiger."

Strategic Fit & Synergies

By joining Aurum, PropTiger gains access to a proven integration playbook, built through successful acquisitions like HelloWorld, Nestaway, Sell.Do, and Aurum Analytica. This foundation will enable enhanced technology enablement through unified AI and data infrastructure, while unlocking smarter tools such as virtual property tours, investment dashboards and matchmaking analytics.

Aurum will integrate PropTiger, ensuring continuity while expanding value for all stakeholders:

For Homebuyers & Sellers:

* Richer discovery tools

* Unified digital + on-ground advisory

* Faster, tech-enabled transactions

For Developers & Channel Partners:

* Access to end-to-end marketing and sales support

* Scalable tools such as CRM, lead intelligence, and transaction management

* Platform-led visibility across Aurums' ecosystem

Aurum PropTech Limited is a listed company with BSE Limited (Scrip code: 539289) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip code: AURUM). It aims to bring transparency, trust and digital transformation into the real estate sector through its Integrated PropTech Ecosystem. It owns and operates, Nestaway Technologies, India's premier rental marketplace, using technology to enable property owners find tenants and manage properties efficiently; Aurum Analytica, a data analytics company powering real estate developers identify prospective buyers for their properties and Sell.do India's leading Sales Automation and Digital Transformation company for real estate.

For more information, visit www.aurumproptech.in/press-release.

