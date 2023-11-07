Australia's Deakin University and NSDC International partner to launch Global Job Readiness Program for skilling young India

PRNewswire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 7: Deakin University, a leading higher education institution in Australia and NSDC International (NSDCI), an enabler for global skilling solutions have come together to create a significant milestone for enhancing the skills of young India to thrive in today's ever-changing world of work. Prof Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor of Deakin University and Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO (NSDC), and MD (NSDC International) announced the launch of the Global Job Readiness Program (GJRP) in the esteemed presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, the Hon Jason Clare MP, Minister of Education, Australia and Brendan O'Connor, Minister for Skills and Training, Government of Australia. This announcement was made today at the IIT Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

"India is emerging as a global economic powerhouse and Deakin University upholds its commitment toward supporting India's growth through world-class education and skilling for its young workforce. Our partnership with NSDC International is longstanding and a crucial part of our India engagement. By working closely with a leading Indian government organisation, we look forward to creating significant positive impact on employability and professional development enabling professionals for successful careers in future," said Prof Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University.

As a high growth economy, the mass skilling and upskilling of India's youth is critical for ensuring sustained economic expansion, with 55 per cent of the population still under 30 years of age. NSDC International which focuses upon skill development and building industry-relevant skills has chosen to partner with Australia's Deakin University given its near three decades of engagement with India and its rank among the top 1 per cent of universities globally. Through its institutional network, NSDC International plans to embed the GJRP into the existing curriculum of the partner institutions and the partnership is all set to impact 15 million students across India over a period of 3 years.

The GJRP is thus developed to deliver targeted skills to young professionals to take on the contemporary industry work interface. DeakinCo., which is the workplace skills division of Deakin University has worked with NSDC International to deliver capabilities across 6 critical soft skills, namely communication, collaboration, problem solving, innovation, digital literacy, and financial literacy. It will help address the gap in life and workplace skills for better employment outcomes.

The GJRP will be offered at two levels of proficiency, namely Foundation and Intermediate which will be determined based on a pre-program assessment process. It will be delivered completely online and on demand hence providing candidates with total control and flexibility over when and where they undertake the program. It has also been affordable to make skilling opportunities accessible to students across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities in India.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International said, "In today's modern work environment, the significance of soft skills cannot be overstated. At NSDC International, we are dedicated to equipping our youth with the skills they need to thrive in the future job market. Through effective training programs like the GJRP, we are laying a solid groundwork to enhance the capabilities of our young workforce, enabling them to meet the demands of the global job market and international industries. Our pilot program received an overwhelming response, and I am confident that our collaboration with Deakin University will bring about a positive transformation in the employability and professional development of our young individuals."

The program has been developed based upon assessment of the skill gaps observed as well as inputs from Indian employers regarding workplace skills that are deemed necessary. It has been curated with localised and relevant content for practical and useful real-world skills and learning of candidates and it will better equip them to make a smooth transition into work irrespective of their role or the industry they are employed in.

Ravneet Pawha, CEO, Deakin University South Asia and Vice President Global Alliances said, "The Global Job Readiness Program developed by Deakin University in partnership with NSDC International is truly ambitious and one that will set an example for future skilling partnerships. By imparting requisite skills for India's youth enhanced by international expertise it is sure to boost workplace readiness, professional outcomes and contribute towards India's growth journey."

The GJRP comprises of a pre-program assessment to determine a candidate's current capability in each skill area followed by 4-6 hours of learning content and quizzes per skill area. A post-program assessment will determine the impact of the program learning and a digital badge and digital certificate will be awarded upon completion. This can be shared on professional social media networks such as LinkedIn.

About NSDC International

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has established NSDC International (NSDCI), a wholly-owned subsidiary, with the mission of advancing the Skill India International initiative and positioning India as a leading global hub for top-notch talent.

The objective is to elevate India to the status of a preferred partner nation for skilled and certified workers and professionals worldwide. This will be achieved by enabling international pathways through India-specific talent sourcing strategies for global employers, government-to-government collaborations, and internationally recognized qualifications.

To encourage international job placements, NCVET qualifications will be aligned with global standards through a robust evaluation and certification system. Tailored training and assessments will be delivered through a network of centres in India that match the qualifications of the destination country. Opportunities on the global stage will be created for Indian individuals through advocacy, raising awareness, disseminating information, and matching the existing skill sets with overseas demand. For the Indian diaspora, initiatives for international career mobility will be established through upskilling and reskilling efforts in strategically important countries. The ultimate goal is for India to cultivate a highly competitive global workforce as per market demand and transform job markets from qualification-based hiring to skill-based hiring.

To find out more please visit https://www.nsdcinternational.com/

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: www.deakin.edu.au

