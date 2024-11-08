Automation Anywhere announces strategic alliance with PwC India to help enterprises achieve efficiencies through GenAI-powered automation solutions

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 8: Automation Anywhere Inc. a leader in AI-powered process automation solutions, that will leverage the power of Generative AI (GenAI) and AI agents, announced a strategic alliance with PwC India to help clients realise greater growth, productivity and cost efficiencies across their organisations. This partnership combines Automation Anywhere's cutting-edge technology expertise with PwC India's deep industry insights and consulting experience. Together, PwC India and Automation Anywhere are developing generative AI-based automation solutions that will transform key business operations across various sectors, with a special focus on Financial Services, Retail & Consumer, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media and Telecommunication (TMT) and Healthcare Industries.

Leveraging Automation Anywhere's deep focus on AI-powered digital solutions, this partnership aims to create greater value for clients by enabling them to optimise costs, improve process efficiency and deliver enhanced customer experience, ultimately achieving their larger business goals in today's dynamic and competitive landscape.

Speaking on the partnership, Vivek Belgavi, Partner & Leader - Alliances & Ecosystems, PwC India, said, "PwC India prides itself on delivering transformative business solutions through its alliance ecosystem. Through this collaboration with Automation Anywhere Inc., we're set to deliver unparalleled expertise in driving enterprise-wide process transformation, fostering greater efficiencies and strategic impact for our clients."

"At Automation Anywhere, we're excited about our strategic partnership with PwC India, which will drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our customers. Our collaboration with PwC India exemplifies our commitment to harnessing the power of disruptive technology like AI to transform businesses, streamline operations, and empower organisations to transform their business and gain a competitive advantage," said Ankur Kothari, Chief Operating Officer, Automation Anywhere.

Speaking on the partnership, Sumit Srivastav, Partner & Leader, Intelligent Automation, PwC India, said, "Through this collaboration, our aim is to combine PwC's domain and consulting experience along Automation Anywhere's deep focus on AI-powered digital solutions to create greater value for clients by enabling them to optimise costs, improve process efficiency and deliver enhanced customer experience."

"Given today's evolving business landscape, enterprises are looking for newer ways to achieve greater consistency, accuracy, productivity, and reliable results across functions. Through this partnership, we are aiming at bringing together the best-in-class technology solutions provided by Automation Anywhere Inc., with PwC's consulting experience and domain expertise to help clients become future-ready while achieving sustainable growth. With our combined strengths, we are well positioned to solve our clients most complex problems," said Ritesh Jain, Partner - One Consulting, PwC India.

