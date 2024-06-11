Avani Summer Workshop 2024: Dyuti 2.0 - Igniting Young Minds with Creativity

PNN

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], June 11: The Avani Institute of Design hosted the Avani Summer Workshop 2024, titled Dyuti 2.0, from May 30th to June 1st at the AVANI Design Lab in Calicut. The three-day workshop brought together young minds from across the region to ignite their creativity and hone their artistic skills.

Dyuti 2.0 aimed to kindle young minds by sensitizing them to the intricacies, nuances, and aesthetics of everyday life. The workshop provided a platform for engaging in both individual and collaborative learning experiences, guided by a team of expert faculty members. The sessions encompassed a variety of artistic disciplines, from sketching and drawing to intricate paper folding and expressive body movements, offering limitless opportunities for creativity.

"We are thrilled to have hosted the Avani Summer Workshop 2024 - Dyuti 2.0," said Ar. Tony Joseph, Principal and Chairman, Avani Institute of Design. "Our goal was to inspire young minds to explore the world of art and design, encouraging them to see the beauty and potential in everyday life. Through this immersive experience, we hope to nurture their inherent talents and spark a lifelong passion for artistic exploration."

The workshop kicked off on May 30th with a theatre workshop led by Dr. Soumini Raja and Ar. Sebastian Joseph, which explored the interplay between the body and space. The session emphasized the fluidity of body movements and how they convey the space we inhabit through actions. Participants engaged in dynamic exercises designed to enhance understanding of physical expression and spatial awareness.

On May 31st, the focus shifted to Origametria under the guidance of Artist Anto George. The morning session involved intricate folding techniques using paper to create both simple and complex three-dimensional forms. The afternoon featured a weaving workshop led by Ar. Sebastian Joseph, which transcended the technical aspects of weaving, inviting exploration of its potential as a powerful medium of expression. Participants used multimedia elements like printed and colored paper, fabric, threads, leaves, and objects to create unique tapestries that reflected personal experiences and emotions.

Additionally, Dialogue 2.0 was held on May 31st at the Avani Design Lab, featuring a conversation between Ar. Hamdan Muhammed and Ar. Simi Sreedharan, Principal Architect of Common Ground, moderated by Ar. Sharan Krishnan, Assistant Professor at the Avani Institute of Design. The dialogue explored diverse worlds within architecture and uncovered the key ingredients that shape the architectural profession, providing a platform for exchanging ideas and insights.

The final day of the workshop, June 1st, featured a drawing workshop led by Ar. Dhaiwat Panchal, focusing on sketching and drawing, incorporating both indoor and outdoor observations. Participants enhanced their observational skills and translated visual experiences into artistic expressions.

The Avani Summer Workshop 2024 - Dyuti 2.0 aimed to shape ideas, enhance creativity, and cultivate a sense of design through engaging sessions. From the precision of lines to the fluidity of curves, the transformation of simple paper into three-dimensional shapes, and the exploration of rhythmic and chaotic body movements, Dyuti 2.0 offered young minds limitless opportunities for creativity this summer.

