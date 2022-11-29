Aviakul conferred with Innovation in Aviation Ecosystem award at Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022: Founder & Managing Director Shri. Vaibhav Varun received the honors

November 29: Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022 was organized by Times Applaud at The Park Hotel, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on 26th November 2022 in the presence of Shri. Prahlad Singh Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti of India and many other eminent personalities.

Having spent most of his adult life in Moscow, Vaibhav hails from Darbhanga, Bihar. He has a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the prestigious Moscow Aviation Institute, Moscow, Russian Federation (Only institute of its kind in entire Europe & Asia). With his unquenchable thirst in transforming Indian Aviation Ecosystem and making India a true Atmanirbhar nation, Vaibhav has co-founded Aviakul along with Shri. Andy Kotwani, a veteran Indian businessman established in the Russian Federation. A writer at heart, Vulcan by mind, lack of deity by soul, he has written 3 books and has many upcoming projects. With the noble mission of inspiring youngsters to possess scientific vigor, all 750+ various seminars conducted by Vaibhav so far has been free-of-cost.

Aviakul Private Limited [Aviakul] has been established by young Aviation Professionals and Business Leaders with years of market experience, with the sole agenda of pioneering the transformation to bring Self-reliance in Indian Aviation Ecosystem. Aviakul translates to “Home of Aviation,” and strives to lead the exceptional developments in the industry, absolutely justifying its name. The Word Aviakul stems from the amalgamation of two classic Languages. Avia, a Latin word which means Flight or To Fly and Kul, a Sanskrit word which means Home, Family or Community. Hence its motto, the Home of Aviation. The organization works towards its goals with a firm belief that the intended transformation could be possible through three key directions – Personnel, Network, and Indigenous Development.

Unfortunately, Aviation in India is still not within common man’s reach. Though we are born to fly, we merely glare at the Sky. Making people aware of Aviation and taking the knowledge down to the grass- root level is a lifelong mission for Team Aviakul. Only when as a society, as a community, we are conscious about Aviation, we will be able to make wonderful strides in that field. With this noble mission in mind, Aviakul organizes several outreach activities including Events, Conferences, Webinars, Training Workshops, thus enabling the reach of knowledge to the grass-root level of our nation. Aviakul events were supported by National Institute of Technology Delhi (NITD), MRO Association of India, Metamorphes Foundation,

Aviation World Magazine, Aeronautical Society of India (Mumbai), Indian Women Pilots’ Association, Bridge Bharat, The Delhi Flying Club, and other notable organizations. Aviakul outreach has a footfall of a huge number of professionals in both Physical and Online mode, comprising of Industry Experts, Defence veterans, Diplomats, Bureaucrats, Aviation Professionals, Aviation Enthusiasts, Faculty and Students from Science and Technology background.

Aviakul is the Official Training Partner of The Delhi Flying Club (DFC) – est. 1928 (originally established in 1901 as a flying club by the order of Viceroy of India then). Aviakul is proud to say that it has expertise in Pilot Training Programs, Aviation Ground Classes, Cabin Crew training, Drone (Remote Pilot) training and Manufacturing, Aviation Certification courses and Aviation outreach programs at ground levels.

Through its Indigenous development goals, Aviakul actively involves itself in Technology Transfer from Russian Federation and other friendly countries, Tender Procurements and enabling government projects in Aviation, Aerospace & Defence. It is the official representatives of a huge number of foreign companies looking to establish their businesses in India (predominantly under “Make in India” program). Aviakul helps them in getting contractual orders, meeting up with the local compliances and even establishing their manufacturing centers in the country. The company’s work has been covered in more than 150 international and national media outlets.

