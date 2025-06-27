AWAKENER: Authorized Biography of a Yogi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: In a world overflowing with self-proclaimed spiritual gurus and fleeting digital enlightenment, AWAKENER stands as a beacon of authenticity, power, and depth. Authored by Katia Mossin, this authorized biography of Shailendra Sharma, the fifth Guru in the sacred lineage of Mahavatar Babaji and Lahiri Mahasaya, brings forth a profound and uncompromising portrayal of a contemporary yogi who carries forward an ancient, immortal tradition.

At once a spiritual memoir and a philosophical treatise, AWAKENER isn't just a bookit is an experience that invites readers to step into the world of real yogic realization, peeling away modern myths to reveal the essence of Kriya Yoga in its purest form.

The Story Behind the Story

Katia Mossin, a writer, translator, and long-time disciple of Guru Shailendra Sharma, began documenting this biography after years of direct spiritual training, observation, and lived experience in India. Mossin writes not from a distance, but from within the circlehaving immersed herself in the teachings, rituals, and day-to-day rhythm of the Guru's life.

"I spent years trying to verbalize the awe I experienced in the presence of this man, his knowledge, and the land that surrounded him," Ms. Mossin (call author by first name - or Ms. Mossin) shares. "It was not a desire to glorify, but to witness. To translate the weight of wisdom into words."

And that is precisely what AWAKENER accomplishes.

A Rare Glimpse into the Life of a Realized Master

Since the publication of Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda in 1946, seekers across the world have been searching for the next chapter in this sacred lineage. AWAKENER picks up that torchdocumenting the life of Shailendra Sharma, a man whose spiritual roots extend deeply into the heart of Indian yogic tradition, yet whose presence and teachings remain powerfully relevant today.

From the protagonist's birth in Bhopal in 1957 to his mystical experiences in Govardhan, from the trials of modern society to the inner silence of Samadhi, AWAKENER offers a candid and often poetic narrative that resists hagiography. The book unveils the human within the Yogi and the divine within the human.

A Journey to Infinity

What makes AWAKENER unique is its multidimensional storytelling. It is a rich tapestry woven from personal anecdotes, deep yogic insights, philosophical inquiry, and historical context. Unlike sanitized spiritual texts that offer only light, this book ventures boldly into shadowexploring suffering, doubt, longing, disillusionment, and the raw edge of transformation.

Shailendra Sharma's own words are perhaps the most moving: "These are the stories of my life experiences, independent and personal observations from a yogic point of view. They have nothing to do with caste, religion, or nationality. They are stories of the journey of a son of Earth who appreciates and admires Nature while making sincere efforts to realize the nature of his own."

Beyond the Myth of the Guru

In a culture where the image of a "Guru" is often idealized or caricatured, AWAKENER offers a living, breathing portrait of a man who defies categorization. Shailendra Sharma is not a miracle-seller or a celebrity monk. He is a realized being whose life reflects the ancient path of inner mastery, still rooted in service, silence, discipline, and unflinching self-inquiry.

He carries the torch of Mahavatar Babaji, the mythical Himalayan sage, and Lahiri Mahasaya, the householder yogi. But what distinguishes him is not lineage aloneit is the radical clarity and depth of his yogic realization, especially his insights on Samadhi, Time, Alchemy, and the Void, described here with a precision rarely found in spiritual writing.

The Voice of a Modern Seeker

Ms. Mossin's prose blends architectural precision with poetic fluidity. The book's structure takes the reader through stages of the Yogi's life: Early Years, Puri, The Beginning, Moksh Bhoomi, Gods and Avatars, Alchemy, Gurukula, and more. Each chapter is punctuated with stories, metaphysical reflections, and episodes that oscillate between the earthly and the eternal.

The introduction itself is a philosophical opening into the soul of the book. Drawing on the Bhagavad Gita and modern existential dilemmas, it tackles questions of mortality, purpose, reincarnation, and the human longing to preserve consciousness after death.

In one unforgettable moment, Ms. Mossin writes: "The Guru's aura was dazzlingly white, fluid, and alive... sometimes changing form into a Shiva Lingam or a cobra. Yet what shook me was not the mystical display, but the silencethe silence that peeled away years of accumulated bitterness inside me."

Not Just a Biography, But a Portal

AWAKENER is more than the life story of one man. It is an invitation into the inner laboratory of yoga where breath meets will, where discipline leads to liberation, and where the body becomes the altar of the cosmos. The narrative reveals not just Shailendra Sharma's achievements, but the universal struggle all seekers face in their journey from ego to essence.

Through Shailendra Sharma's discipline, compassion, humor, and often brutal honesty, readers are introduced to a Guru who sees through illusionnot to judge, but to awaken. He is a mirror, a surgeon, a mystic, and most importantly, a teacher who reminds us that the greatest power lies in the conquest of the self.

Critical Reception and Legacy

While the book is new to global shelves, early readersboth spiritual seekers and literary criticshave praised its depth, integrity, and fearless narrative voice. Unlike many "spiritual bestsellers" that dilute profound ideas for mass consumption, AWAKENER trusts the intelligence of its audience.

It does not preach. It offers no instant salvation. But for those willing to walk the path, it illuminates signposts with unmatched clarity.

About the Author

Katia Mossin is an architect-turned-writer from New York, who lived and worked in India for over 17 years. A long-time practitioner of Kriya Yoga, she has translated and edited several important yogic texts, including Shailendra Sharma's compilation of darshans, The Upanishad of Immortality and his yogic commentaries, The Twilight Language of Gorakhboth. Her writing combines structural discipline with spiritual intensity, and in AWAKENER, she achieves her most ambitious work to date.

Why This Book Matters Now

In a post-pandemic world burdened by uncertainty, identity crises, digital distractions, and ecological collapse, the question of "Who am I?" has returned with fresh urgency. AWAKENER does not offer easy answersbut it provides the courage to ask better questions.

It reminds us that amidst technological advancement and spiritual commodification, there are still real Gurus, real paths, and real possibilities of transformation.

Availability

AWAKENER: Authorized Biography of a Yogi is now available in leading bookstores across India, and on international platforms including Amazon and Kindle.

