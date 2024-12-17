Ayushman Heart and Wellness Center Launches Genesutra- Pioneering Preventive and Personalized Genomics in India

Vadodara(Gujarat) [India], December 17: Ayushman Heart and Wellness Center, under the leadership of Dr. Kamaldeep Chawla & Dr.Aakash Singh, proudly announces the launch of Genesutra, a groundbreaking preventive and personalized genomics brand. This initiative makes the clinic one of the first Heart and Wellness Centers in India to deeply integrate genomics into its practice, revolutionizing care for chronic conditions such as coronary artery disease (CMD), diabetes, obesity, and more. The Genesutra Clinic situated at Ayushman Heart and Wellness Center, 3rd Floor Shyam Arena, Sampatrao Colony, Laxmi Hall Lane, RC Dutt Road, Alkapuri, Baroda.

Dr. Kamaldeep Chawla, Director of Ayushman Heart and Wellness Center & Dr. Akash Kumar Singh, President – Indian Diabetes and Cardiometabolic Association highlighted: “Genesutra represents a new era in patient care. With advanced genomic insights, we can move beyond treating symptoms to addressing the root causes of chronic diseases, ensuring each patient receives the most personalized and effective care possible.”

Dr. Kamaldeep Chawla & Dr. Akash Kumar Singh further added, “Any adult can inherit a serious health risk. This risk of future health issues is not visible and cannot be determined by any other type of investigation. We encourage all adults to get tested so they can have peace of mind and more control over their health in the future. Even if one is at high risk, regular monitoring and relevant lifestyle changes can help prevent the onset of many dreaded diseases, such as Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Diabetes, and some forms of cancer. These tests can predict your future health based on your unique genetic makeup, which ordinary biochemical tests cannot do.”

Genesutra: A Genomics-Driven Innovation

Powered by Wellytics, a leading personalized health and genomics company, Genesutra leverages cutting-edge technology and expertise to deliver best-in-class genetic insights. Wellytics provides the foundation for Genesutra's offerings, which include:

• Monogenic Variants: Identifying risks for inherited disorders.

• Polygenic Risk Scores (PRS): Assessing risk for common diseases.

• Pharmacogenomics: Enabling personalized medication plans.

• Nutrigenomics: Creating nutrition plans tailored to an individual's genetic profile.

This collaboration enables Genesutra to deliver precise and clinically actionable genetic insights, empowering healthcare providers to offer highly personalized, evidence-based care.

A Wellness-Centric Approach for Indian Healthcare

Genesutra's wellness-first focus provides comprehensive assessments of genetic predispositions to critical health risks, including heart attacks, atrial fibrillation, diabetes (including MODY), sudden cardiac death, and dyslipidemia—conditions particularly prevalent in the Indian population.

By integrating genomics into preventive care, Genesutra allows clinicians to:

• Proactively identify and manage potential health risks.

• Develop highly personalized treatment and medication plans.

• Recommend tailored lifestyle and nutritional changes to improve outcomes.

https://youtu.be/kNbh67KT27Q?si=CbcnQ-GqVy0tHwif

About Ayushman Heart and Wellness Center

Renowned for its patient-centric approach, Ayushman Heart and Wellness Center has been at the forefront of delivering excellence in cardiac and overall wellness care. With Genesutra, the center reaffirms its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance patient outcomes.

About Wellytics

Wellytics is a leader in personalized health and genomics, dedicated to delivering clinically actionable genetic insights. Its expertise ensures Genesutra's offerings meet the highest standards of precision and reliability.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before taking any step.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor