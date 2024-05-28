B3 QSR Launches in Andheri West: India’s Largest Quick Service Restaurant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: B3 QSR has officially opened its doors in Andheri West, Mumbai, setting a new benchmark as India's largest Quick Service Restaurant. Spanning an impressive 21,000 square feet, B3 can accommodate 1,500 guests simultaneously, catering to a diverse crowd from teenagers to families.

B3 offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of food, liquor, and beverages, accompanied by live music every day. During the day, it serves as a vibrant café for the working crowd, transforming into a lively party spot by evening. The name B3 stands for Budget Bites and Brew, emphasizing affordability without compromising on quality or experience.

The concept behind B3 comes from renowned hospitality expert Sajid Qureshi, known for successful ventures like Sincity, 18 Century, The Great Indian Dhaba, and Silken Velvet. Qureshi, a prominent figure in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, aims to create a restaurant that combines the quick service efficiency with the ambiance of a full-service dining establishment.

B3's business model focuses on high footfall, providing budget-friendly options that appeal to a broad audience. Following its Mumbai launch, B3 plans to expand to various cities across India, promising to revolutionize the Quick Service Restaurant landscape nationwide.

