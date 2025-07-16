Back-to-school Avo-Licious Lunches Fuel Your Kids Right!

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 16: Discover the nutritional power of avocados, packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Make school preparation easier with our quick and healthy avocado tips, perfect for nutritious and delicious packed lunches.

As the school term approaches, parents across India are seeking easy-to-prepare, healthy solutions for their children's packed lunches. Enter the avocado: a nutrient-packed superfood that's not only delicious but also remarkably versatile. This school year, elevate your child's lunchbox with easy-to-prepare meals with avocado to keep them energised and focused throughout the day.

The Power of Avocados for Growing Kids

Kids can be particular about food at a young age, especially with fruit and veg, which makes the avocado the perfect kid-friendly addition to any meal because of its mild flavour and smooth texture. Avocados are a great way to get some vital sustenance to children's diets as they are a powerhouse of essential nutrients that can support the growth and development of children.

Here's how:

-Rich in Healthy Fats: The monounsaturated fats in avocados are heart-healthy and help maintain steady energy levels.

- High in Fibre: Avocados support digestive health and help keep kids full and satisfied.

- Packed with Vitamins and Minerals: Including vitamins C, E, K, and B-group, as well as folate, magnesium, and potassium, which are vital for overall health and can help improve brain functioning and performance.

- Low in Sugar, Salt and Saturated Fats: Replacing sweet treats, or fatty or salty elements of a meal with avocados could make all the difference.

Easy, Avo-Licious Ways to Incorporate Avocados into School Lunches

1. In a sandwich

The great thing about avocados is that due to their mild and smooth flavour, slices of avocados can be a delicious addition to any sandwich. Take sandwiches to the next level in terms of both flavour and nutrition!

2. In a smoothie

Avocados are the perfect ingredient to throw into any fruit smoothie for young ones, their creamy texture can make smoothies thicker and tastier without the need to add in dairy products like milk or ice cream.

3. As a snack

Avocados, like most fruits, can be enjoyed simply on their own as a snack that is both low in sugar and salt. A spoon is all a kid needs to scoop out the fresh insides of half an avocado as part of their lunchtime feast. Alternatively, cutting an avocado into bite-size slices is another fantastic method! Remember to add a squeeze of lemon or drizzle of olive oil to an open avocado to prevent it from going brown.

About the World Avocado Organisation

The World Avocado Organisation is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 whose members are avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world - including the top four grower supplier countries to the EU and UK. The World Avocado Organisation promotes the consumption of avocados based on their nutritional value and recognised health benefits. It also shares information and insights on avocado production, supply chains and sustainability with the public. To learn more about WAO, please visit www.worldavocadoorganisation.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor