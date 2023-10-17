Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Unveils its Enhanced 'Health Prime' Rider for Comprehensive Healthcare Coverage with a focus on Mental Well-Being

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of the leading private general insurers of India, announces the launch of its revamped 'Health Prime' Rider which is designed to complement and enhance the company's existing health insurance and personal accident policies. This innovative rider redefines health coverage by offering a suite of benefits to provide holistic healthcare solutions to its customers.

The revamped Health Prime Rider provides new coverages such as Dental Wellness, Emotional Well-being, Diet and Nutrition Consultations, and Physical Fitness coverage. These coverages are in addition to the already existing covers like Tele-consultation, Doctor Consultation, Investigations (pathology and radiology), and Annual Preventive Health Check-up cover. These benefits can be availed through the 'Caringly Yours' app of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Health Prime Rider has 8 plans on an individual basis with premiums ranging from Rs. 117 to Rs. 24,932 excluding GST and 6 plans on a floater basis with premiums ranging from Rs. 2,120 to Rs. 30,380 excluding GST.

In his remarks on the updated Health Rider Policy, Mr Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, emphasized, "At Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, we have consistently maintained a forward-thinking approach in delivering comprehensive insurance solutions. Our goal is to create a holistic wellness ecosystem through the 'Health Prime' Rider, placing a strong emphasis on preventive healthcare rather than a curative one.

Providing these additional coverages will support our customers by catering to their everyday healthcare needs, facilitating a healthier lifestyle. With Health Prime rider, we strive to equip our customers and nudge them towards a healthier future, underlining our commitment to overall health and emotional well-being."

The Health Prime Rider will be available on both a group and retail basis, specifically on select health insurance and personal accident policies offered by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. Customers have the option to avail of this rider either when purchasing their new policies or during the policy renewal time, across all channels of the Company. Furthermore, customers can also avail of family discounts, long-term discounts, and online discounts as applicable. Additionally, by choosing to opt for a co-payment of 20%, the premium can be further discounted.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance stands as India's premier private general insurance company. It is a collaborative effort between Bajaj Finserv Limited, India's most diversified non-bank financial institution, and Allianz SE, the world's leading insurer and largest asset manager. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance provides a wide range of general insurance products, including motor insurance, home insurance, and health insurance, along with distinctive insurance offerings like coverage for pet insurance, weddings, events, cybersecurity, and the film industry. The company commenced its operations in 2001 and has consistently expanded its reach to be in close proximity to its customers. Presently, it maintains a presence in nearly 1,500 towns and cities across India. Notably, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance holds the issuer rating of [ICRA]AAA from ICRA Limited, signifying the highest level of assurance regarding the punctual fulfilment of financial commitments.

