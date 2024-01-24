Bajaj Auto Q3 PAT rises to Rs 2,041.88 crore

Chennai, Jan 24 Selling higher number of vehicles, two and three wheeler major Bajaj Auto Ltd closed the third quarter of FY24 with a higher net profit of Rs 2,041.88 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Bajaj Auto said for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 it had earned an operational revenue of Rs 11,832.93 crore (Q3FY23 Rs 9,047.65 crore) and a net profit of Rs 2,041.88 crore (Rs 1,491.42 crore).

During the period under review, the company had sold 11,96.974 units up from 9,83,276 units sold during the quarter ended 31.12.2022.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 8, 2024, approved a proposal to buy-back fully paid equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs 10 each from the existing shareholders through the "Tender Offer" route for an aggregate amount upto Rs 4,000 crore at a price of Rs 10,000 per equity sharerepresenting 4,000,000 equity shares, on a proportionate basis.

