Bajaj Finance and Amazon Partner to Offer Exclusive Deals via Bajaj Finserv EMI Card at Great Indian Festival

Mumbai/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Bajaj Finance Ltd., part of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., one of India's leading and diversified financial services companies, has partnered with Amazon, India's leading e-commerce platform for the Amazon's Great Indian Festival.

The collaboration enables consumers to purchase durables, electronics, and home products of their choice during the festive season and take advantage of exclusive deals, attractive pricing and easy No Cost EMI financing options.

As the festive season is also a season of gifting, consumers can upgrade their smartphones and gift the latest ones like Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12C , OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G, realme narzo N55, and Samsung Galaxy M34 5G using the Bajaj Finserv No Cost EMI payment option during Amazon's Great Indian Festival.

Financing the Shopping Cart

Customers can also avail cart financing across segments such as Home, Kitchen, Garden, Furniture, Sports, Automotive, Personal Care Appliances, Video Games etc. on cart value above Rs 4500. If customers face an error while processing their cart financing during payment, they need to first check if the product they are purchasing is covered or not under Bajaj Finserv's No Cost EMI option. If not, then they need to remove the product from the cart and retry the payment option.

Mega Exchange Mela for Appliances

With Amazon's Great Indian Festival, customers can opt for better upgrades for their home decor with the Mega Exchange Mela on all Large Appliances like TV/Washing Machines/refrigerators/AC/Microwave etc.

How to Avail No Cost EMIs on Exchange Offer?

(Please note this is available on Mobile, Tablets, Laptops, TVs, ACs, Washing Machines and Refrigerators only)

1. Select the product you're looking to purchase

2. Select delivery location to check availability

3. Look for "with Exchange"

4. Enter basic details of the used product

5. Hit the "buy Now with Exchange"

6. Your used product will be picked up

Access Your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card Number

To find your Bajaj Finserv EMI Card Number, simply give a missed call to 92100 35555. Give a missed call on 92100 35555 to get the App link download the App Now (bfl.onelink.me/857331112/75d) and follow the steps to view your card:

1. Click on the "EMI" icon in the top right corner.

2. Enter your date of birth.

3. Click "View" to access your EMI card number.

4. Enter the OTP.

5. Your masked EMI card number will be revealed.

This exciting collaboration between Bajaj Finance and Amazon is set to make the festival season more exciting and fun, and at the same time more affordable and convenient than ever before.

