Bajaj Markets Helps You Monitor Your CIBIL Score for Smarter Financial Decisions

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Bajaj Markets now enables individuals to check their CIBIL score instantly and for free through its digital platformmaking credit preparedness easier and more accessible. Understanding one's financial profile, especially the CIBIL score, is a vital step before applying for any loan or credit card, as it directly influences approval chances and borrowing terms.

The credit score remains one of the primary indicators lenders assess when reviewing any credit application. A score of 750 or above generally reflects strong repayment behaviour and improves the chances of loan approval. With access to this information in advance, applicants can better assess their eligibility, identify areas of improvement, and take proactive steps if needed.

Practical Steps to Improve a Low CIBIL Score

Here are key actions that can gradually boost a low CIBIL score and enhance creditworthiness over time:

- Always pay credit card bills and loan EMIs before the due date to build a positive repayment history

- Avoid applying for multiple loans or credit cards within a short period to minimise hard inquiries

- Maintain a balanced mix of secured and unsecured credit to demonstrate healthy borrowing habits

- Check the credit report regularly to identify and correct any errors or outdated information

- Keep credit utilisation below 30% of the total limit to show responsible credit behaviour

-Avoid settling or defaulting on loans, as such actions are reported and lower the score

-Increase the credit limit over time but continue using only a small portion to improve utilisation ratio

- Close old loans with care, as longer credit histories can contribute positively to the credit score

Monitoring the CIBIL score regularly encourages better financial habits and prepares individuals for timely credit opportunities. It also increases the chances of faster approvals and more favourable terms. Apart from checking CIBIL scores on Bajaj Markets, users can also access a wide range of financial products including loans, credit cards, insurance, and investment options. All services are available through the Bajaj Markets website and app, making it easy to explore, compare, and apply in just a few steps.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

