Bank deposits with SCBs register 11.3% year-on-year growth as of June-end

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Bank deposits with Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) recorded a year-on-year growth of 11.3 per cent as of June-end 2025, slightly lower than the 11.7 per cent growth (net of merger) seen a year earlier, according to the latest quarterly data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

The surge was primarily driven by a strong rise in term deposits, which grew 13.5 per cent year-on-year, significantly outpacing the modest 5.4 per cent growth in savings deposits.

As a result, the data shows that the share of term deposits in total deposits increased to 62.2 per cent in June 2025, up from 61.0 per cent in June 2024.

RBI's 'Quarterly Basic Statistical Return (BSR)-2 data shows that nearly 70 per cent of term deposits were in the original maturity range of one to three years, while around 20 per cent comprised short-term deposits with maturities of less than one year. Reflecting the recent monetary policy easing, the proportion of term deposits offering interest rates of 7 per cent and above declined to 65.0 per cent in June 2025 from 66.9 per cent a year ago.

Large-sized deposits (of Rs 1 crore and above) saw a marginal increase, rising to 45.7 per cent of total term deposits in June 2025 from 44.8 per cent a year earlier. Meanwhile, the share of household sector deposits showed a modest decline to 59.9 per cent from 60.8 per cent during the same period. In contrast, deposits from financial corporations increased to 7.0 per cent, up from 6.0 per cent a year ago.

Senior citizens held a significant 20.4 per cent share of total deposits as of June 2025.

Among the bank groups, public sector banks posted a deposit growth of 10.2 per cent, while private sector banks registered a higher growth of 12.4 per cent. Public sector banks continued to dominate with a 57.3 per cent share in total deposits, while private sector banks accounted for 36.0 per cent.

Geographically, Maharashtra, the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu collectively contributed 54.3 per cent of total deposits and 47.8 per cent of household deposits, underscoring the regional concentration of banking activity in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor