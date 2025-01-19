Battrixx goes beyond batteries, rechristened as GEON to tap green energy sector's potential

New Delhi [India], January 19 : Battrixx, the future technologies division of listed company Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd is now Geon, with the brand rechristening happening at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

The business division has been rebranded, aimed at diversifying into more green energy solutions with growth prospects visible in the new energy space.

GEON's commitment to manufacturing excellence is reflected in its ambitious investment plans. The company has allocated Rs 300 crore towards expanding its domestic manufacturing capabilities, including a new facility in Chakan, Pune.

With the installation of this facility, GEON has doubled its manufacturing capacity.

"Green Energy On (GEON) reflects our expansive vision for the future of green energypowering everything from factories to homes. It represents our broader product portfolio, encompassing EV batteries, energy storage systems, and advanced electronics and software to support the entire ecosystem," the company said in a statement Sunday.

All current products and services will remain uninterrupted under the new brand, now with enhanced support and service capabilities, the company promised.

This reimagined identity will help it to become a global leader in clean, innovative energy solutions.

Among GEON's offerings are advanced EV solutions, featuring battery packs engineered for diverse vehicles, from two-wheelers to commercial vehicles, incorporating proprietary cell technology and advanced thermal management systems.

As per a recent report by the World Economic Forum, India is expected to invest more than USD 35 billion annually across advanced energy solutions by 2030 (excluding any solar or wind investment). Investment in battery storage alone must reach USD 9-10 billion annually.

"The transition from Battrixx to GEON represents our bold vision for the future of energy solutions," said Anand Kabra, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, GEON, as was quoted in the statement.

"This evolution goes beyond a name change - it embodies our commitment towards innovative manufacturing and intelligent green energy solutions that will power a sustainable greener tomorrow," Anand Kabra added.

