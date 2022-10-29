BBRT International School Conferred Times Achiever for Being an Outstanding School in Maharashtra & Thane District

October 29: At the Times Group event held recently in Mumbai, BBRT International School, under Ganga Vidya Shanti Educational Trust, was conferred with the special Times Achiever. The event was held at the Novotel Hotel, Juhu, on 10th Oct 2022, in the presence of many notable names from numerous organisations and professions, including eminent film director Anees Bazmee and actress Huma Qureshi.

The award was presented to the school for showcasing outstanding efforts towards continuous and comprehensive education in Maharashtra & Thane district.

On behalf of the entire BBRT school community, the management thanked the organisers and guests. They further enlightened the audience with the vision of the school which is inscribed in its name itself.

B-Believes in providing the best education.

B-Blend of scholastic and co-scholastic activities for the holistic development of the students.

R-Raising our children’s excellence higher and higher to reach the pinnacle of glory.

T-Training our students to be truthful, and talented throughout their lifespan.

The school has a commendable mission to uphold values and principles in order to provide the best education and knowledge to young minds. The school strives to build excellent human beings who will make a positive impact on society through competence, conscience, and compassion and inculcate strong values based on integrity, trust, perseverance, and equality.

BBRT follows the CBSE curriculum along with internationally inspired teaching methodologies. The school is equipped with expert faculties, state-of-art infrastructure and amenities such as hi-tech interactive digital boards in classrooms, audio-visual room, computer lab, well-designed science laboratories, a well-stocked library with different types of magazines, books and newspapers, and a unique and expansive play arena, spread across more than 2 acres for various sports activities like badminton, football, basketball, cricket, skating, gymnastics, etc. The set-up has been thoughtfully designed in such a way that it supports and enhances the students’ learning experience in a safe and nurturing environment. The school also has an in-house sports room for students to learn indoor games like chess, carrom, table-tennis, darts, etc.

BBRT has integrated a pedagogical approach into the curriculum to develop a holistic personality of children by providing ample opportunities for the children to express themselves through performing arts, debates, elocution, spelling contests, and many more linguistic intelligences. Moreover, school conducts regular field trips and group projects.

Other than the above facilities, the school actively looks into the mental health of the students. It has a dedicated and experienced counsellor to act towards the well-being of the child.

Utmost priority is given to the security of students, teachers, visitors, and other staff members. From registered ID cards, biometric machines, to firefighting equipment, periodic fire drills, to CCTV & GPS monitored buses; it ensures additional safety for its students. The school is constantly in touch with parents through various methods for smooth communication and support. The school has its own BBRT APP.

