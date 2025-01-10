BC Awarded "Best Branding Award" at IndusFood 2025

SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10: Bhikharam Chandmal (BC), pioneers of the iconic Bikaner Bhujia and a leading name in the Indian snacks industry, made a powerful impact at IndusFood 2025, Asia's premier F&B trade show held at India Expo Mart, Noida. Celebrated for its rich heritage and innovative branding, Bhikharam Chandmal was awarded the Best Branding Award, recognizing its exceptional commitment to quality, trust, and a unified brand identity.

Ashish Agarwal, Director of Bhikharam Chandmal, had the distinct honor of felicitating Honorable Minister Chirag Paswan and renowned Yoga Guru Ramdev Baba during the event, which served as a platform to highlight India's culinary legacy and its global aspirations.

A Decade of Transformative Branding for BC

The journey to Bhikharam Chandmal's branding excellence began over a decade ago with the initiation of a comprehensive rebranding exercise with IndiDesign, a Pune-based strategic design studio. IndiDesign worked closely with the BC leadership team to create a cohesive and compelling brand identity, brand story that resonates with both traditional and modern consumers.

The collaboration marked a turning point for Bhikharam Chandmal. The results speak for themselves: the brand now exports to over 30 countries, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, and has witnessed an extraordinary growth in revenue.

"Bhikharam Chandmal was our first traditional Indian brand case study at IndiDesign," said Sudhir Sharma, founder of IndiDesign. "Collaborating with their team and family was a delightful experience. They are deeply rooted in Indian values while being remarkably open to innovation and new ideas. Working with them was as delightful as the taste of their products."

The New Generation Driving Change

The new generation at BC has seamlessly integrated technology, market insights, and emerging trends into the brand's strategy. Their patience and acute awareness of traditional Indian values have positioned the company as a leader in both preserving heritage and embracing modernity.

Ashish Agarwal shared his thoughts on the recognition:

"We are thrilled to receive the Best Branding Award. This journey reflects our commitment to blending tradition with innovation, ensuring that BC remains synonymous with trust and quality for generations to come."

Sudhir Sharma's extensive experience in brand design includes creating iconic identities for industry leaders such as ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Venkies, and EKA Mobility. The BC project was a unique opportunity to apply this expertise to a traditional Indian brand, delivering a transformative impact.

"What stands out about BC is their clarity of thought and focus on building a brand that inspires trust and quality," said Sudhir Sharma. "This clarity has been instrumental in crafting a brand that not only celebrates its legacy but also defines its future."

A Vision for the Future

As BC continues to expand its global footprint, the brand remains committed to its core values: delivering high-quality products rooted in Indian tradition while staying at the forefront of innovation. The recognition at IndusFood 2025 is a testament to this unwavering vision.

About Bhikharam Chandmal

BC, a family-owned business with a legacy spanning over 200 years, is a pioneer in the Indian snacks and savories industry. Known for its high-quality products and deep commitment to traditional recipes, BC has become a trusted name both in India and internationally.

About IndiDesign

IndiDesign is a strategic design studio known for crafting impactful brands that drive growth and transformation. IndiDesign excels in blending research, strategy, and creative design to position businesses as industry leaders. They are known for creating and hand holding "Product to Market" all-encompassing business transformations.

