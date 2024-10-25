Be10x Reports High Student Satisfaction Rates With 4.85 Star Rating

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 25: Be10x, a leading ed-tech platform, today announced that it has achieved a 4.85-star rating from its students on a scale of 5. This is a significant milestone for Be10x, as it demonstrates the company's commitment to providing high-quality education to its students.

The 4.85-star rating is based on feedback from over 1 lakh+ Be10x students. The students were asked to rate Be10x on a variety of factors, including the quality of the courses, the teaching staff, the learning experience, and the overall value for money.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have achieved a 4.85-star rating from our students," said Be10x Co-Founder, Aditya Kachave. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to providing our students with the best possible education, and we will continue to invest in our platform and our people to ensure that we meet their needs."

Be10x offers a wide range of online AI Tools courses, including courses in AI Tools for LinkedIn, Microsoft Excel, Building Presentations, Interview Skills, Report Building, Coding, Programming and more. The company's courses are taught by experienced instructors who are experts in their field. Be10x also offers a number of additional features, such as live doubt-clearing sessions, personalized learning paths, and a strong community of learners.

"I am very happy with my experience at Be10x," said Be10x student, Priya Sharma. "The courses are well-structured and the instructors are very knowledgeable. I have learned a lot and I would definitely recommend Be10x to others." Another student Soudeep Roy wrote, "Attending Be10x's AI Tools Workshop introduced me to the power of ChatGPT. The workshop provided a deep dive into ChatGPT's features, use cases, and best practices. The instructors' expertise and practical insights made the session highly valuable for professionals interested in conversational AI."

Be10x is committed to making high-quality education accessible to everyone. The company offers a variety of payment options, including EMI plans as well. Be10x also has a number of partnerships with leading companies, which provides students with opportunities for internships and jobs.

"We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to learn and grow," said Be10x Co-Founder, Aditya Goenka. "We are committed to making our platform accessible to students from all backgrounds. We are also working to build partnerships with leading companies so that our students can get the best possible start in their careers."

About Be10x:

Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, Be10x is a leading ed-tech platform that offers online AI Tools courses. The company is committed to providing high-quality education to its students and making it accessible to everyone. For more information, please visit Be10x.

