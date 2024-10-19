Bency George appointed as India GCC Trade Council, Board of Directors

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 19: India GCC Trade Council today announced that Bency George, Director of the Indian Economic Trade Organization for corporate international relations has been appointed to the India GCC Trade Council board of directors. George will serve on India GCC Council's Nominating & Governance Committee and Free Trade Agreement & Human Resources Committee.

"We are pleased to welcome a leader of such calibre to our board," said Saad Al Dabbagh, Chairman of the board. "With Bency's leadership history of driving growth and change in the bilateral trade diplomacy, India GCC Trade Council is well positioned to help the business and trade companies build a better, more sustainable world and deliver long-term profitable growth." said Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of the India GCC Trade Council.

Bency George serving after four years as Director of Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce, a huge global organization engaged in integrating economic diplomacy that manage export development, IT Education, engineering, large-scale IT modernization, and security, logistics, simulation and data analytics for government bodies. He was appointed to the position of Director and elected after having served as Chief Operating Officer of India Africa Trade Council as the Director of Global Markets & Missions from 2022-2023 Bency is currently touring the Middle east to gather industry inputs for the execution of the India GCC Free Trade Agreement. This Comprehensive FTA will create numerous jobs and raise living standards in both countries and the FTA will significantly expand and diversify India's trade with its largest trading bloc GCC which is a big market.

India GCC Trade Council is registered in Bangalore as a nonprofit entity under the NITI AYOG Govt of India and it promotes economic diplomacy between India and GCC countries especially the SME segment. It is also having offices in Oman, Saudi Arabia, New Delhi, Bangalore, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, Kuwait, Dubai and expanding in other countries rapidly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor