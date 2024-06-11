Bengal is the 4th highest recipient state of tax devolution instalment in last phase

Kolkata, June 11 West Bengal was the fourth highest recipient state in the latest instalment of tax devolution released in the last phase as per the figures released by the Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday.

Of the total Rs 1,39,750 crore of the latest instalment released, West Bengal has got a share of Rs 10,513.46 crore, which is fourth highest after Uttar Pradesh Rs 25,069.88 crore, Bihar at 14.056.12 crore and Madhya Pradesh at Rs 10,970.44 crore.

As per the statement by the Union Finance Ministry, with the latest release, a total of Rs 2,79,500 crore had been devolved to the different states till June 10 for the current financial year of 2024-25.

Economic analysts believe that the fresh figures released for West Bengal immediately after the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre for the third consecutive term are expected to silence the ruling Trinamool Congress for some time about their constant allegations against the Union government of not releasing Central funds for the state under various heads, including tax devolution instalments.

In fact, in almost all the pre-election campaign rallies Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that despite collecting crores of rupees as tax from West Bengal, the Union government had been reluctant in releasing its due shares to the state government.

However, economic analysts point out that the state-wise release of tax devolution instalments in the last phase shows that the amount going to the kitty of West Bengal is much higher than the BJP-ruled states like Assam, Gujarat and Rajasthan among others.

In fact, at a meeting with the newly elected party MPs on June 8, CM Mamata Banerjee outlined the roadmap for Trinamool Congress on the floor of the 18th Lok Sabha, where she made it clear that one of the three key issues to be highlighted by the party in the coming days within the two Houses of Parliament will be non-release of Central funds to the state government under various heads.

