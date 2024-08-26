Bengaluru Welcomes the Grand Rangapravesha of Kum. Sthuti D'sa

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26: The cultural landscape of Bangalore was graced with the remarkable debut of Kum. Sthuti D'sa, who took center stage for her Bharatanatyam Rangapravesha at the JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar on 24 August 2024, Saturday. Presented by Anurag Kalaa Gurukula and under the esteemed guidance of Guru Smt. Pallavi Raghavendra, this significant event marked a milestone in Sthuti's journey as a classical dancer.

The evening unfolded with grace and splendor as Sthuti, a disciple of Guru Smt. Pallavi Raghavendra, performed a series of intricate Bharatanatyam pieces, each showcasing her years of rigorous training and deep dedication to this classical art form. The Rangapravesha, an essential rite of passage for any Bharatanatyam dancer, represents the culmination of years of practice and the dancer's readiness to perform solo.

Esteemed dignitaries in the field of Indian classical arts were present to bless and support Sthuti on her special day. Among them were Karnataka Kalashree Dr. K. Kumar, Professor & HOD of the Department of Dance at the University College of Fine Arts, Mysuru; Shri Pardeep Kumar, Zonal Director of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations; Vidwan Sri R. Kumaresh, the renowned violin virtuoso and Sangeetha Nataka Akademi awardee; and Dr. Jayanthi Kumaresh, the celebrated veena maestro and Sangeetha Nataka Akademi awardee.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Sthuti shared, "Performing my Rangapravesha was a dream come true. This day is the result of years of dedication, and I am grateful for the guidance of my Guru, the support of my family, and the blessings of the dignitaries and everyone who attended. It was truly an unforgettable experience."

The live music ensemble added to the evening's grandeur, with the following artists accompanying Sthuti:

* Nattuvangam: Guru Smt. Pallavi Raghavendra

* Vocal: Vid. Smt. Bharathi Venugopal

* Mridangam: Vid. Sri Vidya Shankar

* Flute: Vid. Sri Raghu Simha

* Veena: Vid. Sri Shankar Raman

* Rhythm Pad: Vid. Sri Karthik Daatar

Guru Smt. Pallavi Raghavendra, who has been instrumental in shaping Sthuti's dance journey, expressed her pride and joy: "Sthuti's Rangapravesha was not just a performance; it was a celebration of her dedication, discipline, and love for Bharatanatyam. I am immensely proud of her achievements and look forward to witnessing her future successes in the world of classical dance."

The event was attended by family, friends, and well-wishers, all of whom were invited to join the D'sa family for a dinner that followed the program, allowing guests to share in the joy and success of the occasion.

Anurag Kalaa Gurukula is a distinguished institution dedicated to the classical arts, particularly Bharatanatyam. Led by Guru Smt. Pallavi Raghavendra, the Gurukula has been at the forefront of nurturing and developing young talent in the classical arts.

