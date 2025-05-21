BESSIUM Begins India's Journey to Energy Independence, One Cell at a Time

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 21: With a cheeky campaign and a serious mission, BESSIUM, the battery-tech startup founded by Ravi Shankar Sharma and Rahul Khanna, has launched with a bold vision: to power a self-reliant, energy-secure India.

At the heart of this mission is BESSIUM's world-class lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Noida, featuring India's first integrated battery recycling unit, indigenous Battery Management Systems (BMS), and versatile battery packs designed for grid-scale storage, telecom, data centres, homes, and industries.

The launch was brought to life through a three-part video series:

Episode 1 - The Set-up: Ravi Shankar Sharma responds to Shri Piyush Goyal's challenge at Startup Mahakumbh, outlining BESSIUM's vision.

Episode 2 - The Ride Begins: Ravi, on a BESSIUM-branded EV scooter, delivers a powerful message for a Viksit Bharat before introducing his partner.

Episode 3 - The Opening Partnership: On a cricket field, Rahul Khanna joins Ravi as they pad up and explain their planfrom indigenous BMS to integrated recyclingsymbolizing their commitment to building energy independence.

Watch the series:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0T4AyWSF10 One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfIV_H7Lg40

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QrF_WjGMINM

With nearly 80% of India's energy storage tech still imported, BESSIUM is positioning itself as a homegrown solution. By offering locally developed, world-class battery technology, BESSIUM aims to reduce this dependency and power India's future with innovation rooted in the country.

The company has roped in EFGH Brand Innovations, the creative hotshop founded by award-winning Emmanuel Upputuru, to manage integrated brand solutions across strategy, creative, and PR.

"If we're serious about building a Viksit Bharat, we can't run on borrowed energy. At BESSIUM, our goal is to become the couplers of India's energy storage ecosystem. Our tech is clean, scalable, and proudly made in Indiafrom design to delivery," said Ravi Shankar Sharma, Founder of BESSIUM.

"At BESSIUM, execution isn't just about specsit's about building an ecosystem. From India's first indigenous BMS to in-house recycling, we're creating solutions that are made for India, in India," added Rahul Khanna, Co-founder and COO, BESSIUM.

About BESSIUM

BESSIUM is a next-generation energy storage company focused on scalable lithium-ion battery solutions developed and manufactured in India. Established in November 2024 by industry veterans Ravi Shankar Sharma and Rahul Khanna, BESSIUM is headquartered in New Delhi, with its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Noida. The company is committed to powering India's clean energy future across telecom, BFSI, IT, infrastructure, industry, and residential sectors. Learn more at Bessium.com

