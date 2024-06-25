Beyond Placements: Lexicon MILE's Commitment to Future Leaders

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence (Lexicon MILE, Pune), established in 2009 as part of the esteemed The Lexicon Group of Institutes, is dedicated to preparing future leaders for placement success. The institute's mission is to deliver a transformative learning experience for aspiring global leaders in industry, management, and the human community by integrating academic rigor with real-world relevance and experiences. Lexicon MILE is committed to fostering an environment of continuous academic progress, innovation, and inclusivity.

The institute takes immense pride in its students and is committed to preparing them for a future they can confidently embrace. Their comprehensive roadmap for student success involves a meticulous process of Evaluation, Design, Preparation, and Placement. In this roadmap, they carefully proceed through each step to ensure thorough preparation:

Evaluation: The process begins with personal counselling, profiling, aptitude tests, and year-round interactions combined with faculty feedback to assess and define student goals.

Designing: The second step involves building students' capabilities by equipping them with essential soft skills, grooming, professional upskilling, encouraging industry-related research, participating in group discussions, and understanding interviewer behavior.

Preparation: This step helps students understand the process through engaging in events and networking, corporate interactions, masterclasses, resume building, peer-to-peer learning, AI-enabled interview preparation, and mock group discussions followed by personal interviews.

Placement: The final step in the process involves enrolling on CollPoll, building LinkedIn profiles, leveraging internships, understanding recruiters, final interviews, and guiding students to make their desired career choices.

This structured approach ensures that the students are not just ready for placement but are well-prepared to achieve their true potential and succeed in their chosen careers.

Lexicon MILE actively engages in creating and nurturing leaders who "Believe in Themselves." Dr. Manju Punia Chopra, Director - PGDM, Lexicon MILE, underscores this vision: "Through strong research, industry internships, collaboration, and experiential learning, we aim to develop socially responsible leaders capable of addressing the challenges of a rapidly changing global industrial environment. We take great pride in our role, acting with utmost honesty and sincerity to transform and build new-age India."

To fulfill this commitment, Lexicon MILE offers a unique "One Student at a Time" approach, ensuring that each student receives personalized guidance to select the right specialization, and develop all the necessary skill sets to become corporate-ready. This individualized approach goes beyond mere placement, preparing students to thrive in the industry.

Mr. Anup Sheth, Director - Placements & Corporate Connect, Lexicon MILE, shares his insights: "I work very closely with the corporate sector, tailoring our programs to meet the specific requirements of our recruiters. We understand precisely what the industry is looking for, and we ensure our students are well-trained and exposed to all the elements they need to succeed." Mr. Sheth emphasizes the institute's approach, which builds exclusivity in students through fundamental academic processes, robust evaluation methods, innovative induction, strong internship systems, and exposure to managing world-class events.

The institute further strengthens its industry interface with a 9-month internship in leading organizations, providing students with exponential learning opportunities and potential job offers. Lexicon MILE boasts the highest placement package of 19 LPA and an average package of 8.27 LPA (as of November 2023.) Esteemed hiring partners include HSBC, Accenture, IDFC Bank, Wipro, Reliance, Phillips, BNY Mellon and more.

The support of Lexicon MILE's esteemed alumni, now in leading companies such as Citi Bank, Bajaj, TIAA, and eClerx, underscores the power of hard work, networking, and the institute's excellence.

Students at Lexicon MILE embark on a journey to become "Day Zero Professionals," ready to face any professional challenge. This commitment is reflected in their PGDM program and the MBA Global Program in academic partnership with the University of South Wales, UK.

Lexicon MILE's excellence is recognized through its rankings: 1st among stand-alone private institutes in Pune, 12th in West India, according to Outlook India I-care Ranking India's Best B-Schools 2023. Additionally, Times B School National Rankings place it 5th among the Top 20 B-Schools in the West, 7th among the Top 50 Private Institutes, and 15th among the Top 100 B-Schools.

