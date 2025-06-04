Beyond Resumes: Hirewala Founders on Solving India's Hiring Crisis with Data, Empathy, and Speed

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 4: India's job market stands at a pivotal crossroads. With a growing workforce and an ever-evolving business landscape, traditional hiring practices are increasingly proving inadequate. In response, Hirewala, founded by entrepreneurs Ankur Shukla and Seema Shukla, is leading a transformative shift in how companies approach recruitment one that goes beyond resumes, embracing precision, empathy, and agility.

Having spent over a decade observing the systemic gaps in India's talent ecosystem, the founders realized that the challenge wasn't a lack of applicants it was the inability to match the right candidate with the right role at the right time. With a vision rooted in solving this gap, their mission is to rebuild the hiring experience for both employers and job seekers from the ground up.

Addressing India's Hiring Pain Points

"Most companies hire reactively, not strategically," says Ankur Shukla. "What's missing isn't just a database of resumes it's an understanding of intent, relevance, and timing."

Instead of simply collecting candidate profiles, the approach prioritizes contextual understanding assessing industry readiness (especially for fast-evolving sectors like Digital Marketing, IT, Accounting finance), location feasibility, salary expectations, and long-term fit. This ensures that employers aren't overwhelmed with irrelevant applications and job seekers aren't stuck in endless cycles of generic interviews.

A Human-Centric Approach at Scale

Co-founder Seema Shukla emphasizes the human aspect often lost in digital recruitment models. "Behind every job application is a story of skill, struggle, and ambition. Ignoring that story is a lost opportunity for both the company and the candidate," she notes.

This people-first mindset drives a recruitment experience where candidate engagement is as important as technical screening. The goal is not just to fill roles but to build lasting teams with purpose and clarity.

Speed Meets Precision

What sets this model apart is its commitment to rapid turnaround without compromising on quality. In industries like retail, logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing where the cost of vacant roles is high the founders focus on delivering job-ready talent within days, not weeks.

By building a system that aligns with business urgency while preserving a human touch, they aim to redefine what fast and fair hiring looks like in India's competitive job landscape.

As India moves toward becoming a global talent powerhouse, scalable and inclusive hiring solutions will be critical. Ankur and Seema Shukla believe the future of hiring lies in shifting away from a purely transactional approach and embracing a model that balances data-backed decisions with empathy-led execution.

Their journey reflects a broader movement to restore trust in the hiring process not just for companies trying to scale, but for millions of workers seeking meaningful employment.

About Hirewala

Hirewala is a next-gen recruitment platform founded by Ankur Shukla and Seema Shukla. Focused on speed, accuracy, and empathy, Hirewala uses data-driven intelligence and human insight to transform how companies in India hire talent. From tech startups to enterprise businesses, Hirewala offers a streamlined, scalable, and human-first hiring experience. Want to know more or get started? Contact us today to revolutionize your recruitment process

