Beyond the Textbook: Global Thinkers Inspire Cooperites to Dream Big

New Delhi [India], November 11: A Global Giant Challenges Students to Learn beyond the Classroom Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School just hosted an event that will be etched in its history: a powerhouse visit from Laureate Professor James Robinson, the 2024 recipient of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences!

The lecture was an electrifying convergence of global academia and young, hungry minds. Professor Robinson, the eminent economist celebrated for cracking the code on how political and economic institutions shape national prosperity, stepped into the classroom to engage students in an exclusive lecture and intense round table session on November 6th, 2025.

Organised in collaboration with Nobel Prize Dialogue India 2025, the event wasn't just MCETS students who got this front-row seat to greatness, bright minds from other reputed schools, creating a vibrant, high-stakes forum for academic exchange.

This visit highlights the enduring legacy of MCETS. For over six decades, the school has been dedicated to blending academic excellence with fierce character development. The interaction with Professor Robinson wasn't merely a guest lectureit was a bold declaration of the school's commitment to forging global perspectives, intellectual curiosity, and ethical leadership in every young learner.

It's a proud, monumental milestone in MCETS's journey of making "Learning is a joy forever." The message to the students is clear: The world is your classroom.

