BGMI Announces New set of Redeem Codes for Players with Exclusive In-Game Rewards
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 26: KRAFTON India continues its commitment to delivering fresh content to BGMI players with a brand-new set of redeem codes. These codes are designed to offer exciting rewards and help players personalize their in-game experience with exclusive skins, outfits, and weapon upgrades.
The new redeem codes are available for a limited time, BGMI players can redeem codes starting from 0:00 Hrs of 22nd April to 23:59 Hrs of 6th June 2025, only via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem. To avoid scams or phishing attempts, players are advised to use only official KRAFTON communication channels.
Redeem Codes:
1.CHZBZH7JNMA4
2.CHZCZ754F7DN
3.CHZDZUG7C8SX
4.CHZEZ8NUDJBD
5.CHZFZJ99PWVV
6.CHZGZPG4PVK4
7.CHZHZXBAS7TX
8.CHZIZ4PKNS4A
9.CHZJZ9MX7EUP
10.CHZKZQN3PGDN
11.CHZLZF4KUQJX
12.CHZMZ8S89WSG
13.CIZBZ3PGXBVT
14.CIZCZS47973P
15.CIZDZANEHGB7
16.CIZEZD6G5AKW
17.CIZFZ79SG74H
18.CIZGZ98WC9TS
19.CIZHZBC3DMMR
20.CIZIZU6S493W
21.CIZJZRC8DCBT
22.CIZKZ9Q3AQQ9
23.CIZLZ996SWRE
24.CIZMZ6FEA7KB
Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
-Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmbileindia.com/redeem
-Step 2: Enter your Character ID
-Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed success-fully'
-Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
