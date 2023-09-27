Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori Bhabi and Manmohan Tiwari enthusiastically celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Indore!

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 27: &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fans were in for an exhilarating treat as the beloved characters Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) and her playful Laddoke Bhaiya Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) were in Indore to join Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. An Indorian, Shubhangi visited some of her all-time favourite places for food and shopping to relive the memories. At the same time, Rohitashv immersed himself in the joy of shopping for his family and discovering the city. The two joined the Ganesh Mahaarti with enthusiastic Indori fans and relished a wide range of mouthwatering dishes at the renowned Chappan Dukan.

Shubhangi Atre, essaying Angoori, said, “Indore holds a special place in my heart, and returning to my hometown during the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi was truly a blessing. Every time I witness the love and affection our fans shower upon us, it never fails to stir my emotions, and this occasion was no exception. The atmosphere was filled with incredible energy, and one of the most enchanting experiences was participating in the Ganesh Maharti with them. Whenever I visit Indore, I create unforgettable memories each time. I firmly believe in Bappa, and this trip, accompanied by both him and my dear Ladoo Ke Bhaiya, will forever remain etched in my memory.”Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari, added, “I had always harboured a desire to visit Indore, not only because it’s renowned as the cleanest city in India but also to treat my taste buds to its culinary delights (chuckles). I had heard so much about the city and its delectable cuisine, and I can honestly say I got to savour it all. I am thoroughly content with the experience. Shubhangi was an excellent host, ensuring that I explored every nook and cranny of the city and indulged in some truly scrumptious dishes. My wife had handed me a lengthy shopping list, and my onscreen partner assisted me in checking off all the items (laughs). The city was abuzz with vibrant and captivating energy due to the arrival of Lord Ganesh, and we were fortunate enough to join our fans in the enchanting Ganesh Maharti, an unforgettable experience.”

