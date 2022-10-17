Bhairav 2022 to present a platform for women entrepreneurs and self-help groups

Bhairav is a four-day Diwali festival organized by Surendra Pathare Foundation in Kharadi from the 14th to the 17th October

Pune, October 17: President of Surendra Pathare Foundation, Surendra Pathare said that this initiative is taken to celebrate the community spirit during Diwali as well as to provide an opportunity to empower women entrepreneurs and self-help groups in Pune. The festival is set to be held from the 14th to the 17th of October 2022 at Zensar Ground in Kharadi.

When talking about Bhairav 2022, he further added, “Through this cultural festival, we are trying to give a platform for the self-help groups to catalyse their business. The festival is going to have more than a hundred stalls featuring the traditional cuisine of Maharashtra, an extensive handicraft market, popular food with local special tastes, handmade jewellery, and sustainable products made from waste. Bhairav will also have engaging activities such as folk art performances, orchestra, folk dance, melodious music, games for children, competitions, fashion shows, delicious cooking demonstrations, and many other interesting events.

This is the second year of ‘Bhairav’ where Pune residents will get a grand feast of innovative products, food and entertainment. Along with promoting women entrepreneurs, the traditions and legacy of the Diwali festival will also be celebrated during Bhairav. Moreover, everyone will have free entry to this festival

