Bhajan Samrat Padmashree Anup Jalota inaugurated the 10 day’s Suburbia Art Fair 2024 by lighting the lamp, a variety of paintings, sculptures and photographs will be seen in the art fair.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Suburbia Art Fair will be a 10-day continuous art exhibition in which a variety of paintings, sculptures and photographs will be displayed which collectively offer a wealth of creative perspectives. Bhajan Samrat Padmashree Anup Jalota addressed the media and told that the latest art show has been organized by a joint effort of Ashutosh Shinde, Ritu Chopra and Kirti Gaikwad Subarabia Art Fair Brief Message Tela Art Gallery, Artvista and Ashutosh Shinde Photography.

Visitors indulge in a visual feast as they wander through the curated collection, each piece offering a unique glimpse of the artists’ imaginative minds. Paintings adorn the walls, each canvas telling a story through vibrant brushstrokes and intricate details. Organised by Ashutosh Shinde, Ritu Chopra and Kirti Gaikwad, the art fair saw participation from artists across the country, including senior artists such as Prithvi Soni, Kiran Chopra, Kumar Gaikwad, Ravindra Pawar, Rakhi Shah, M Krishna Reddy, Shyam Verma, Suraj Prasad and many more.

From abstract masterpieces that challenge the viewer’s perception, to realistic portraits that capture the essence of the subject, the paintings span a spectrum of styles and themes, inviting contemplation and interpretation. The sculptures stand proudly, their textures and forms inviting tactile exploration and appreciation. Whether carved from marble, moulded from clay, or assembled from unconventional materials, each sculpture reflects the artist’s vision in a three-dimensional space, inviting the viewer to examine the interplay of light, shadow and shape.

Photographs line the walls, still moments captured through the lens of a camera. From enchanting landscapes that evoke a sense of wanderlust to intimate portraits that deeply reflect the human experience, the photographs offer glimpses of beauty, emotion, and storytelling, each frame inviting the viewer to immerse themselves in the story captured. When visitors view this diverse collection of artwork, they are not just spectators, but participants in a rich fabric of creativity and expression.

This art exhibition serves as a celebration of imagination, a convergence of artistic perspectives that collectively weave a story of beauty, diversity, and inspiration. The founders of this extraordinary art exhibition bring a wealth of experience and passion for art, each contributing their unique perspective and expertise to create a truly remarkable event. Ritu Chopra, founder of Tela Art Gallery, stands as a stalwart in the art world in Mumbai and beyond.

With a rich history of organizing art exhibitions in India and internationally, Ritu Chopra has established Tela Art Gallery as a prestigious name in the art community, known for its judicious curation and support of emerging and established artists. Kirti Gaikwad, the driving force behind ArtVista, brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience. As the most senior member of the founding team, Ashutosh Shinde is a senior wildlife photographer as well as a good painting artist.

It’s the first show of this kind in Mumbai Suburbs as art exhibitions are usually held in South Mumbai. Our aim is to bring art into the heart of the Suburbs and make it more accessible to the people living here. Photography display is very limited so that can be corrected. We have artists from pan India and Internationally from Russia, many senior artists from Hyderabad.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by many Bollywood celebrities from the cinema world including IB71 fame Akash Kumar Mittal, comedian Rajkumar Kanojia and Actress Sanam Khan.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor