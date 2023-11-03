Bhojpuri Version of ‘Chamma Chamma’ in Shilpi Raj’s Vocals Makes a Dazzling Debut, Skyrockets to the Top!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Prepare to groove as the chart-topping track “Chamma Chamma” returns in a scintillating new Bhojpuri rendition! Shilpi Raj, a shining star in the world of Bhojpuri music, has set the music scene ablaze with her captivating vocals in this classic from yesteryears. With music composed and lyrics penned by Ajit Mandal and expertly orchestrated by Arya Sharma, the Bhojpuri version of “Chamma Chamma” is poised to become your newfound favorite.

Shilpi Raj, Ajit Mandal, and Arya Sharma infuse their unique charm and charisma into this timeless song, infusing it with an irresistible energy and vibrancy. Their unparalleled talent breathes new life into this lively and catchy rendition, instantly making it a hit among music enthusiasts.

In just a few hours since its release, the Bhojpuri version of “Chamma Chamma” is already creating ripples across various platforms. The song has taken social media by storm, trending on numerous music streaming platforms and video-sharing sites.

Shilpi Raj expressed her excitement about the song in a statement, “It’s an absolute honor to be a part of such an iconic song. I poured my heart and soul into this rendition, and I hope the audience enjoys listening to it as much as I relished performing it. My heartfelt thanks to the incredible team behind this project, particularly Ajit Mandal and Arya Sharma, for transforming this dream into reality.”

Ajit Mandal, the composer and lyricist of the song, shared his thoughts on the project, “Recreating ‘Chamma Chamma’ in Bhojpuri was a fantastic experience. Shilpi Raj’s electrifying vocals and Arya Sharma’s exceptional musical arrangement have infused a fresh and vibrant twist into the song. We can’t wait to share this musical journey with all our fans.”

Arya Sharma, the mastermind behind the musical arrangement, added, “Working on this project was a thrilling experience. We aimed to capture the essence of the original song while infusing it with a Bhojpuri flavor that’s impossible to resist. We believe we’ve succeeded, and we’re thrilled to witness the song receiving such immense love and attention.”

“Chamma Chamma” has always been a crowd-pleaser, and this Bhojpuri version is no exception.

Song link: https://youtu.be/Lk7UIOqMb4Y?si=AdMwuDUkJIzdkCye

