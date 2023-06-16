BIG FM and UltraTech Cement joined hands for the 'Mauka Ek' campaign - a unique integration during the T20 season

BIG FM

New Delhi [India], June 16: The T20 tournament has always been one of the biggest cricket leagues ensuring an unforgettable experience for all the cricket fans in the country! It is filled with defining moments and twists that keep spectators on the edge of their seats. Bringing forth a unique integration, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, joined hands with UltraTech Cement, India's number one cement manufacturing unit for the 'Mauka Ek' campaign. The exciting campaign was curated to offer listeners timely updates and live moments from the matches, which received an overwhelming response from cricket enthusiasts.

The campaign captured live 'Mauka Ek' moments straight from the cricket field during the T20 season. The live presence of BIG FM RJs on-ground set for a unique experience as they each took turns to ensure that the listeners were hooked to each match. Exceptional and miraculous moments from the pitch were shared by the RJs with them, which were a turning point for winning as the only mauka of the match. Delivering a seamless experience of excitement and anticipation, the campaign provided listeners with a unique insight into the game of cricket.

Commenting on the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, "Cricket is like a religion in our country which ignites the passion of millions, and we understand the immense excitement it generates. Our commitment has always been towards delivering unique and captivating experiences to our listeners and the 'Mauka Ek' campaign is another step in that direction. We are glad to have associated with UltraTech Cement to bring the thrilling action live to our audiences and create an all-encompassing experience for them."

The 'Mauka Ek' campaign was led by the exceptionally loved RJs of BIG FM that include RJ Ankit from Nagpur; RJ Gurri and RJ Vandita from Chandigarh; RJ Rahul from Jodhpur; RJ Shahnawaz from Jhansi and RJ Megha from Surat. The campaign was actively promoted on social media, on-air, and across other digital platforms. The 'Mauka Ek' campaign successfully delivered an unparalleled and immersive experience to the listeners fostering a deep connection for the sport.

BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks with 58 stations, reaches 1.9K towns and 1.2 Lacs villages and over 34 Crore Indians across the country. BIG FM has evolved with the changing times. With the new positioning, BIG FM plays a meaningful, relevant, and compelling role in the lives of consumers. It is not just about entertainment but a brand that has a purpose. With its extensive reach, localized content, and credible RJs the brand plays the role of a 'thought inspirer' and an agent of positive change in society. The tag line - 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' reflects the philosophy that 'Changing the world for the better starts with changing your thoughts'. Realigning the programming to reflect the new positioning, BIG FM has refreshed the music promise playing your favourite music tested with the audience besides bringing on board some big names from the Radio and entertainment spaces across all key markets. The network's occasion-based programming, CSR Activities and client integrated campaigns strongly reflects its Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho ethos. The original content-based shows and engaging brand-led campaigns have consistently won accolades at prestigious industry awards like the EMVIES, ABBYs, Asian Customer Engagement Awards, Indian Radio Forum & New York Festival.

