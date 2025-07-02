Big Hernia, No Worries - Complex Hernia Surgeries Now Possible at Varad Multispeciality Hospital, Punawale

VMPL

Punawale, Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Varad Multispeciality Hospital, Punawale, Pimpri-Chinchwad, has emerged as a leading center for advanced gastrointestinal and hernia surgery in Pune, Maharashtra. Equipped with modern infrastructure, expert surgical teams, and a patient-first philosophy, the hospital is led by top hernia specialist in Pune Dr. Vinayak Kshirsagar.

Recently, in a remarkable surgical feat, Dr. Vinayak Kshirsagar successfully operated on a complex and challenging case of a large incisional hernia in Pune. It was measuring 13 cm wide and 20 cm vertically.

The complex hernia surgery in Pune was performed on an elderly patient residing at a locality in Pimpri Chinchwad. Advanced Hernia repair techniques of Bilateral TAR with Peritoneal Flap were used. The operation was successful and patient is now living a happy life.

The hernia patient is a 60+ year-old Pune resident, had previously undergone two surgeries with Exploratory Laparotomy in Jan 2025, both of which failed. The patient was unable to walk and was also hypertensive, further complicating the case.

The hernia size far exceeded the usual threshold of 4-6 cm, requiring an advanced approach. Dr. Vinayak Kshirsagar, the founder of Varad Multispeciality Hospital, Punawale opted for a advanced hernia repair techniques of Bilateral TAR with Peritoneal Flap surgery (Transversus Abdominis Release).

Peritoneal flap is recent and innovative technique reserved for extreme hernia defects. The 3-hour-long surgery was executed with precision, restoring both form and function.

"This was not just a routine hernia repair. Using the bilateral TAR with Peritoneal Flap Surgery technique allowed us to reduce the tension and ensure a long-term solution," said Dr. Vinayak Kshirsagar, who has 20+ Years of experience in complex gastrointestinal and laparoscopic surgery in Pune including all types of hernia surgeries.

The patient had drain removal done on day 5. Patient had uneventful recovery postoperatively and discharged in stable condition.

Why Incisional Hernia Needs Serious Attention - Insights by Top Hernia Surgeon

An incisional hernia is not just a cosmetic issue or a minor complicationit can be a serious medical condition if left untreated. Below are some insights -

* Progressive Enlargement: The hernia can gradually increase in size over time, leading to a larger abdominal wall defect that becomes more difficult to repair.

* Risk of Obstruction: Parts of the intestine can become trapped (incarcerated) in the hernia sac, leading to bowel obstruction. This may cause nausea, vomiting, and inability to pass stool or gas.

Key Medical Insights about Hernia Surgery in Pune

* 30% of hernias are incisional, commonly caused by obesity, previous surgeries.

* Standard hernioplasty is ineffective for defects >6 cm.

Why Pune is Becoming a Hub for Advanced Hernia Surgeries?

In recent years, Pune has emerged as a preferred destination for hernia surgeries due to its blend of skilled surgeons, advanced surgical techniques, and affordable healthcare.

With hospitals like Varad Multispeciality Hospital, Punawale, a cashless hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune is leading the way in innovation and patient satisfaction and making hernia surgery in Pune both accessible and reliable.

Media Contact:

Varad Multispeciality Hospital, Punawale

Address: Varad Multispeciality Hospital, Shop No.4 & 9, Regal Lake Town, Tathawade Rd, Buddha Vihar, Sai Sagar Nagar, Punawale, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411033

Email: vmhpunawale@gmail.com

Phone: +91-7070107065

