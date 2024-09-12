Big Savings on Vivo Smartphones: Up to 20 per cent off this Onam

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: One of Kerala's most beloved festivals, Onam marks a time of abundance, prosperity, and new beginnings. It also offers an opportunity to welcome new blessings into your life. Embrace the latest technology this festive season by upgrading your handset with the latest vivo mobile phone. Shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and enjoy various exclusive offers, such as up to 20 per cent discount on vivo handsets, Easy EMI plans, and zero down payment benefits on select models.

Among the various brands offering impressive handsets, vivo phones stand out due to their innovative features, robust build quality, and competitive prices. The company's smartphone line-up comprises premium, mid-range, and budget-friendly devices with impressive cameras and optimised hardware and software configurations. From fluid AMOLED displays to cutting-edge imaging systems co-engineered by ZEISS, vivo smartphones offer the best value for money.

Thankfully, with the vivo Onam offer, shoppers won't have to splurge cash to purchase their favourite vivo handset. With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, they can buy their desired Y and V-series phones on Easy EMIs, with instalments starting from just Rs. 2,625! Furthermore, customers can bring home the highly sought-after vivo V40 mobile phone on Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 1,944 and spread the cost over 8 months. Another unbeatable offer is the zero down payment benefit, exempting upfront payments while buying vivo smartphones this festive season.

To avail of such perks, customers can visit their nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store and shop for a new smartphone. Other benefits they can enjoy while shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network include cashback and free home delivery service on select models.

How to buy vivo smartphones while shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

1. Go to the 'Store Locator' page on the Bajaj Finserv website to locate your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store

2. Walk in and find your preferred vivo handset

3. Approach the check-out counter and provide your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details to the representative

4. Finalise your EMI terms and repayment tenure

5. Once the purchase is finalised, walk out of the store with your new smartphone

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor