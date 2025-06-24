Bikencar: The Only Automotive Portal You'll Ever Need

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: Plugger Technologies has officially launched Bikencar, a dynamic new website designed to be your one-stop destination for everything related to the automobile industry. From detailed specifications and prices to honest reviews and the latest automotive news, Bikencar is setting out to redefine how Indians research, compare, and buy vehicles.

Whether you're a first-time buyer or a seasoned auto enthusiast, Bikencar brings together comprehensive information across bikes, scooters, and cars, with plans to expand into commercial vehicles soon.

Comprehensive, Verified Vehicle Data

At launch, Bikencar features accurate and detailed data for over 800 models, with new ones added regularly. Users can browse variants, features, engine specifications, and on-road prices across 300+ cities, with an aggressive roadmap to scale coverage to 1,000+ locations in the near future.

Going Beyond the Brochure

What sets Bikencar apart is its mission to go beyond just data. The platform will soon roll out expert-written reviews that ditch jargon in favor of clarity and relatability. The tone? Think of it as advice from a well-informed friend.

Additionally, video content is in the pipelinesnappy, insightful clips that respect your time while delivering exactly what you need to know.

A Future-Ready EV Hub

As India's electric vehicle (EV) market gains momentum, Bikencar is positioning itself at the forefront. The platform offers extensive information on EVs from mainstream players like Tata, Maruti, and Hyundai to emerging brands such as Kabira Mobility, Vayve Mobility, and BattRe. Whether you're looking at an electric scooter or a futuristic four-wheeler, Bikencar is designed to help you compare all optionsmainstream or nichebefore making a decision.

Real News, Not Rumors

In an age of misinformation, Bikencar commits to journalistic integrity. The website only publishes news that has been verified through credible sources. It has already earned credibility by debunking several industry rumors, offering readers peace of mind that they're getting accurate and trustworthy information.

More Than Just Reviews

From ownership tips to explainer articles that demystify how vehicles work, Bikencar aims to empower users with knowledge. Whether you want to better maintain your car or understand what goes on under the hood, Bikencar offers practical, digestible content that helps you become a smarter owner and buyer.

In Summary

Bikencar is not just another automotive websiteit is a growing ecosystem built to simplify every step of your vehicle journey. From research and purchase to ownership and maintenance, Bikencar offers authentic, unbiased, and exhaustive information, all in one place.

As Plugger Technologies scales this new platform, Bikencar is well on its way to becoming India's most trusted, most comprehensive automotive portal.

For more details, visit our official website: www.bikencar.com

