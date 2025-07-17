VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: BillMart Fintech Pvt. Ltd. (www.billmart.com), a rapidly growing digital lending platform, has disbursed over ₹2,500 crore across more than 24,000 transactions. Notably, over 40% of these disbursements have supported SMEs and MSMEs. With a robust network of 40+ lenders and 70+ corporate partnerships, BillMart Fintech has established itself as a key player in India's financial ecosystem, offering innovative, end-to-end lending solutions for businesses of all sizes. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), the company is also transforming the loan approval processenabling faster, smarter, and more efficient access to capital for businesses across the categories

BillMart Fintech offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including working capital loans, supply chain finance, invoice financing, trade finance, all at highly competitive interest rates. The platform's streamlined approach is designed to help small businesses scale efficiently and manage cash flow challenges in a timely manner. By harnessing AI technology, BillMart streamlines business onboarding and data collectionempowering lenders to make faster, more informed decisions.

Mr. Ashok Mittal, Managing Director & CEO of BillMart Fintech, said, "At BillMart, our aim is to make financial access seamless for businesses. As India's digital lending ecosystem rapidly evolves, we are proud to be among the fastest-growing platforms, offering timely and tailored solutions that drive operational efficiency. Our focus also remains on SMEs and MSMEs the backbone of the Indian economy. With our strong lender network, corporate partnerships, and tech-driven processes, we are committed to advancing financial inclusion and supporting sustainable growth."

He further added,"Our AI-powered platform enables faster and more precise loan decisions. Whether it's supply chain financing, or trade finance, businesses can access funds quickly so they can focus on what matters most: GROWTH."

India's digital lending market is undergoing rapid transformation, with the fintech lending space expected to reach ₹104 trillion by 2030. This growth is driven by rising demand for quicker, more accessible credit. Platforms like BillMart Fintech are playing a crucial role in bridging credit gaps for SMEs and MSMEs, sectors that form the core of India's economic engine. According to recent estimates, digital lending to SMEs is projected to grow at 30% annually, presenting a significant opportunity for innovation and expansion

BillMart is a cutting-edge digital lending platform connecting businesses and financiers to meet liquidity needs for Corporates and MSMEs. Offering a range of financial products, including Vendor Finance, Purchase Invoice Financing, and Supply Chain Finance, BillMart enables streamlined, digital financing at competitive costs. Leveraging AI and cloud-based technology, BillMart provides scalable, secure, and compliant solutions, backed by ISO 27001 and SOC2 certifications. With advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, BillMart empowers precise decision-making for trade finance and working capital needs. The platform's upcoming innovations include India's first AI-based co-branded grading solution for MSMEs.

