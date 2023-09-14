Binance to Give Away up to USD 30,000 Worth of Rewards in 2023 Referral League

PRNewswire

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 14: Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has kicked off its 2023 Referral League campaign, giving users a chance to earn up to 30,000 worth of rewards in USDT.

Both existing and new users who have completed their Know Your Customer (KYC) verification are eligible to participate in the campaign, giving them the opportunity to earn rewards when they successfully refer their friends to register for an account.

Existing users will share a prize pool of up to 16,000 USDT, with a higher reward opportunity depending on their band of successful referrals. For instance, existing users who have made 20 or more referrals can receive a bonus equivalent to USD 6 for each referral.

New users will receive opportunities to earn rewards worth 14,000 USDT. 1500 new users who have successfully completed their KYC may stand a chance to receive a 8 USDT token voucher. In addition, 200 new users who completed their first trade in Spot may stand a chance to be rewarded with a token voucher of 10 USDT each. Users can also buy their first crypto (USDT or BTC) using the seamless P2P product from Binance.

Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, said: "Binance has always prioritized the cultivation of community among our valued customers. In the spirit of this commitment, our 2023 Referral League campaign serves as an opportunity to express our gratitude to those who have steadfastly supported us, while also serving as a welcoming gateway for newcomers seeking to embark on their crypto journey. As a user-focused organization, we remain committed to providing a convenient, safe and secure platform for all users who are looking to trade."

The 2023 Referral League campaign has been open from 8 September 2023 and is set to run till 23 September 2023, giving participants ample time to take advantage of this special program. To find out more about the referral campaign in detail, users can visit this page.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor