BIRC 2025 to link farmers with the global supply chain in big push towards Viksit Bharat 2047

New Delhi [India], October 27 : The upcoming Bharat International Rice Conference 2025 will be a major milestone towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and will go a long way in serving the interest of farmers.

As per Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) this MEGA event, scheduled for 30 and 31 October 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, will bring together about 5,000 farmers from across the country.

Prem Garg National President Indian Rice Exporters Federation said "At BIRC 2025, farmers will be provided an opportunity to directly interact with researchers, exporters, millers, foreign buyers, startups, and policy makers enabling a unique, first-of-its-kind engagement with the entire global supply chain".

He also shared that the benefits for our farming community are concrete. First, farmers will receive training on environmentally sustainable agricultural practices to reduce the ecological impact of rice cultivation.

Second, they will be able to meet potential buyers for high-value varieties of both non-basmati and basmati rice. In many states and regions, farmers still struggle to generate adequate market demand and are often compelled to sell at lower prices; by interacting directly with exporters at BIRC 2025, they can reduce dependence on middlemen and secure better prices for their crops.

Third, farmers will connect with startups to understand new technologies that can increase yields while protecting soil health.

In this regard, BIRC 2025 is the first ever global event designed to give farmers direct access to the entire supply chain and to global importers, an opportunity they rarely receive.

Complementing these efforts, the International Rice Research Institute will conduct a dedicated training session on good agricultural practices and other critical aspects of modern agriculture.

BIRC is being organised by the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF), a national-level body representing the country's rice eco-system and its diverse commercial and institutional stakeholders, including over 7,500 exporters and allied stakeholders across the country, in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), a statutory authority established under the APEDA Act, 1985, which is mandated with the responsibility of export promotion of agri products.

