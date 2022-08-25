Biryani By Kilo to achieve Rs 300 crore revenue in FY 22-23

Biryani By Kilo, one of India's most loved & biggest Biryani & Kebab delivery chains, is projected to grow its revenue to Rs 300 crore in FY 22-23.

The brand specializes in offering 4 variations (Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, Kolkata & Guntur) of freshly dum cooked handi biryani along with curated menu replete with kebabs, korma, Desserts and Breads to more than 5 million customers since inception.

The company currently operates 100+ outlets across 45+ cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun, Kolkata and the state of Goa among others. With a scalable business model and best-in-class unit economics, the brand also has an omnichannel strategy by having its own website, dine-in restaurants, and dedicated customer care centre, aiming to achieve 35-40 per cent (From Current 30 per cent) of the business through their own channels by Dec 2022.

The company delivers freshly prepared Biryani to its customers in 60-90 minutes since the brand firmly believes that 'Every good thing takes time'. Fresh dum-cooked Biryani unlike Pizza takes at least 30 mins. Constant innovation and experimentation with Processes, Tech and flavors have contributed to the growth of the brand. Apart from Biryanis, the BBK menu also features dishes such as Chicken Ghee Roast; Chicken & Paneer 65, Veg & Mutton Galoutis, and preferred desserts like Phirni. Vegetarian options include Veg, Peshawari Chole, Kathal and Paneer Biryanis; curries and kebabs such as Paneer Nawabi, Paneer 65 and Burani Raita, all of which are in keeping with the tradition of the Nizams and are utterly delectable. BBK also delivers premium melt-in-mouth - Veg & Non veg Kebab Platters.

The brand processes around 4-5 Million Orders in a year currently, with an average order value of Rs 725. Biryani By Kilo Dum cooks each handi biryani for every individual order & delivers the same handi to the customer to preserve freshness, taste, authenticity, and hygiene. The company also truly believes in the concept of sustainability, thus sources its handis from local artisans eliminating the middlemen and providing sustainable employment to craftsmen. Also, these handis are reusable for cooking, Putting Plants & DIY activities.

"At Biryani By Kilo, we take great pride in promoting and delivering biryanis in the most authentic manner possible pan India. We are dedicated to making India proud by establishing the brand as the largest chain of biryani restaurants across the globe delivering quality & delicious food. Over the years, we have been innovating with our products and have put senior professional middle management team, world-class processes and Technology infrastructure to take us to the next stage. We are poised to be a Rs 1000 CR. Company in next 2-3 years with pan India presence. We are also looking to expand internationally from next year taking India Heritage Biryanis to the Far East & the Middle East. These are exciting times and we are here to make the most of it," said Vishal Jindal, Founder & Co-CEO.

"Biryani is the most popular dish in the country, but there is a dearth of quality brands. Right from the start, we have been clear in our vision, to provide 100 per cent fresh dum-cooked Handi Biryani to our customers, made with authentic recipes along with a great Delivery Experience. As an organization it is the priority to always retain our focus on quality, freshness and customer delight," said Kaushik Roy, Founder & CEO.

Swiggy's 2021 wrap-up reports put Biryani By Kilo on top of the chart and among other categories, Biryani has emerged as an unlikely champion, surpassing pizzas and burgers. In spite of the pandemic, Biryani By Kilo has succeeded to grow its revenue to Rs 132 crore in FY 21-22 and is eyeing to clock atwo-fold+ rise in revenue in FY 22-23. Online sales played a major role in the scale increase via Swiggy, Zomato and its own website & App along with selected Dine-in outlets.

The Indian food service market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.51 per cent during the forecast period 2022-2027, and is expected to reach Rs 1,868.19 Bn by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~39 per cent during the 2021 - 2025 period. With 67.13 percent of the market's total revenue in 2020 coming from online meal delivery, this sector topped the food-tech market in terms of revenue.

Founded in 2015, Biryani By Kilo is a food services and delivery category company that prepares and delivers authentic Biryanis & Kebabs. The company uses world-class technologies, processes & systems to give the best quality, standardization, hygiene & convenience to customers and the ability to order online or through call centre.

The brand is committed to make Biryani By Kilo the biggest & most loved Biryani Chain across the country, and make the Biryani category popular worldwide.

